NMACC Gala: Rekha, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Disha Patani to Suhana Khan, stars who ditched gowns for stunning sarees

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) hosted India In Fashion exhibit last night. Several international and national personalities attended the exhibition and gala showcasing over 140 stunning pieces of India-inspired costumes that tell the story of the country's impact on global fashion. The event also saw performances from Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt and more stars. However, one particular fashion element delighted not only the netizens but also fashion enthusiasts - the saree looks worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Rekha and more. So, we have decided to list our favourite celebrity saree look from last night. Keep scrolling to know more. NMACC Gala: Rekha, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Disha Patani to Suhana Khan, stars who wore sarees. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Best saree look from NMACC Day 2

Rekha

Rekha is the queen of six yards. So, there is no doubt that the veteran actor made it to our list. Rekha wore a mint green and turquoise-coloured Kanjeevaram silk saree to the NMACC Day 2 Gala. She styled the beauteous six yards with a matching full-sleeved blouse adorned in floral brocade patterns, an embellished potli bag, a choker necklace, a matha patti, earrings, bangles, bracelets, and rings. A centre-parted gajra-adorned bun, red lips, kohl-lined eyes, rouged cheekbones, and dewy skin gave the finishing touch.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid served high-octane glamour in a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Chikankari saree and a gold jewelled blouse. The pre-pleated six yards featured intricately-designed gold patti borders and a thigh-high slit on the side. Lastly, Gigi chose ornate gold stacked bracelets, embellished high heels, a centre-parted sleek bun, diamond studs, and minimal makeup for the glam picks.

Zendaya

Zendaya chose a Rahul Mishra creation to walk the pink carpet at the NMACC Day 2 Gala. She wore a straight off-the-runway ensemble - a midnight blue saree featuring shimmering star-shaped sequin patterns, floral applique work and embroidery, and a pallu forming a train at the back. An embellished gold bralette, Bulgari jewels, a messy bun, nude pink lips, and glowing skin rounded it off.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan attended the NMACC Gala in a gold and black sequinned net saree and a matching strappy bralette. Her six yards are the perfect attire for the wedding season. She styled the ensemble with heels, a box clutch, dangling earrings, centre-parted open locks, nude lips, winged eyeliner, a dewy base, mascara-adorned lashes, and blushed cheeks.

Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari Wagh also chose a custom look by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her ivory saree comes adorned in ruffles, pearl embellishments, and a floor-grazing hem. She styled the six yards with a statement-making bustier blouse featuring a structured design on one shoulder, pearl adornments, and a sweetheart neckline. Open locks, minimal jewels, and striking makeup gave the finishing touch.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani served a Desi Girl moment at the NMACC in a sequinned silver saree, draped in a ravishing style to reveal her strapless bralette blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline and a cropped hem. She wore the six yards with dangling earrings, nude coral lip shade, winged eyeliner, open locks, beaming highlighter, rings, and high heels.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor chose a statement black saree featuring a pre-draped silhouette, a Kalamkari print bustier blouse, and a matching floor-sweeping pallu on the back. She wore the ensemble with high heels, a Kundan choker necklace, ear studs, a centre-parted braided hairdo, smoky eyes, a black bindi, nude lips, blushed cheeks, feathered brows, and a dewy base.