NMACC India In Fashion: Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani to mom-to-be Shloka Ambani, who wore what on Day 2

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opened this week, and last night, several national and international personalities graced the pink carpet as they attended India In Fashion exhibit. It is a one-of-a-kind showcase of over 140 stunning pieces of India-inspired costumes that tell the story of the country's impact on global fashion between the 18th and 21st centuries. The Ambani family, including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani with Shloka Ambani, and Radhika Merchant with Anant Ambani, attended the star-studded affair. For the occasion, the Ambani women came dressed in elegant ensembles. Here's a look at who wore what to the Day 2 Gala. Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani to mom-to-be Shloka Ambani attend NMACC Day 2 Gala. (Instagram)

What the Ambani women wore to the NMACC India In Fashion Gala:

Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani's to-be-wife, Radhika Merchant, attended the NMACC India In Fashion Gala dressed in a gorgeous custom look created by master couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She wore an ice-blue-coloured pre-draped saree embellished with sequins, shimmering beads, and an intricately designed patti border. A sleeveless sequinned blouse, matching belt, a choker necklace, diamond earrings, high heels, a sleek bun, smoky eye shadow, nude lips, darkened brows, and dewy blushed skin completed her traditional look.

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani looked gorgeous in a stunning red gown on the pink red carpet at the NMACC Day 2 Gala. She wore a sleeveless plunging neckline gown featuring a tulle overlay, cinched waist, and a flowy silhouette. An intricately embroidered cape, a diamond necklace, matching earrings, high heels, open locks, nude lip shade, darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, rouged cheekbones, and a dewy base completed the styling.

Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani chose a gold and beige embellished gown and a kaftan-style cape jacket to walk the pink carpet at the NMACC Day 2 event. She styled the ensemble with diamond earrings, a pearl necklace, a matching bracelet, subtle smoky eye shadow, on-fleek brows, kohl-lined eyes, nude lip shade, and a dewy base.

Shloka Ambani

Lastly, Shloka Ambani attended India In Fashion exhibit at the NMACC Gala with Akash Ambani. Shloka even posed on the pink carpet with Akash, Mukesh Ambani, Swati Piramal, and Ajay Piramal. She wore a floral-printed wrapover halter-neck cropped top, a white Chikankari lehenga skirt, and a matching cape jacket to the event. A diamond hair accessory, matching earrings, haath phool, open tresses, and minimal makeup rounded it off.