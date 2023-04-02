NMACC Day 2: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid to Kriti Sanon, best-dressed at India In Fashion Gala

The Day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala was as extravagant as the opening ceremony and saw the biggest national and international celebrities grace the pink carpet for India In Fashion exhibit. It is a first-of-its-kind costume exhibit showcasing over 140 stunning pieces of India-inspired costumes that tell the story of our country's impact on global fashion between the 18th and 21st centuries. The guest list included celebrities like Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, Ranveer Singh, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Law Roach, Gigi Hadid, Penelope Cruz, Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, Karisma Kapoor, Sharvari Wagh, Rekha, Kajol, Arjun Kapoor, and more stars. While all the stars donned head-turning look to the event, only a few made it to our best-dressed list. Take a look below. Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid to Kriti Sanon, best dressed stars at NMACC Gala.

Best-dressed stars at NMACC India In Fashion Gala

Zendaya

Zendaya is the queen of red-carpet events, and the actor proved the same as she walked the pink carpet at the NMACC India In Fashion Gala last night. The star looked resplendent at the event as she arrived dressed in a beautiful saree, straight off Rahul Mishra's runway collection. She wore a midnight blue pre-draped number decked in shimmering stars and floral patterns, featuring a pallu that acted like a train at the back. She styled it with an embellished gold bralette blouse, a Bulgari bracelet, rings, black heels, earrings, a messy bun, and minimal makeup.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt made it to our NMACC best-dressed list the first time, and for the second time, she did not disappoint. Rhea Kapoor styled her for the Day 2 Gala in a gorgeous Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 off-white and gold gown decked in shimmering sequins and a sheer overlay. She styled it with a matching floor-sweeping cape, floral-shaped earrings, ornate gold rings, killer high heels, bold makeup picks, and open locks.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon undoubtedly holds the top 3 positions in our best-dressed list for Day 2 of the NMACC Gala. She wore a reimagined saree gown custom-made by designer Monisha Jaising. She wore a black silk gown featuring gold brocade embroidery, a one-shoulder neckline, a cut-out on the bust, a risqué thigh-high slit, and a floor-grazing hem. She wore it with a matching jacket, centre-parted braided hairdo, jhumkis, bold smoky eye shadow, nude lips, and dewy makeup.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra arrived at India In Fashion exhibition with Nick Jonas. The couple looked stunning as they posed together on the pink carpet. While Priyanka chose an Amit Aggarwal creation, Nick wore a custom, Manish Malhotra. She chose a multi-coloured pre-draped silk saree featuring a thigh-high slit on the front and a pallu worn on the arms. She wore it with an embellished bandeau top, shimmering high heels, a Bulgari choker necklace, a bracelet, statement rings, and diamond studs.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora attended the NMACC Gala with Arjun Kapoor. She chose a Rahul Mishra off-the-runway look for the event - a nude-coloured bodysuit decked in heavy multi-coloured embellishments, full-length sleeves, and a tasselled floor-sweeping cape on the back. She wore the ensemble with a layered necklace, matching earrings, a box clutch, and killer high heels. A half-tied hairdo, smoky eye shadow, nude lips, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, and contoured face completed the glam picks.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar looked gorgeous in a metallic constructed outfit by Anamika Khanna as she walked the pink carpet at the star-studded fashion extravaganza during the NMACC Gala. She wore the edgy ensemble with gorgeous silver embellished statement jewellery, open tresses, light plum lip shade, smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, and high heels.

Gigi Hadid

Gig Hadid chose a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree for day 2 of the NMACC Gala. She wore a gold jewelled blouse and a white Chikankari saree. The drape came embellished with gold patti borders and featured a thigh-high slit on the side. Lastly, a sleek bun, stacked gold bangles and embellished high heels rounded it off.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor made heads turn at the NMACC event in a black gown featuring an embellished structured element on the shoulder and neckline. She styled the jet-black look with a sleek ponytail, smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, and nude lips. Kareena attended Day 2 with Saif Ali Khan.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor also chose a Rahul Mishra runway look for attending India In Fashion exhibit at the NMACC Day 2 Gala. She wore a strapless midnight blue gown adorned in shimmering sequins and floral embroidery work. She styled the couture look with a gold hand accessory, matching hoop earrings, a sleek updo, and bold makeup picks.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor arrived at the NMACC Day 2 dressed in a gorgeous black and gold custom gown by Manish Malhotra. It features a strapless plunging neckline, a bodycon mermaid silhouette, a train at the back, and shimmering patti embroidery. She wore it with a diamond necklace, matching mang tika, open locks, and minimal makeup.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor looked stunning like her sister, Janhvi Kapoor, on the pink carpet at the NMACC India In Fashion Gala. She chose a gorgeous shimmering gold lehenga set glammed up with a cape-style embellished net dupatta. She styled the ensemble with a bun, matching gold jewellery, and minimal makeup.

Ananya Panday

Last but not the least, Ananya Panday made waves with her breathtaking gold embellished gown for the star-studded event. She styled her cut-out ensemble with a centre-parted bun, rosy pink lips, shimmering gold eye shadow, a dewy base, and subtle eye makeup.