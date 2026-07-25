Chef Kunal Kapur shares hearty paneer shimla mirch recipe: See step-by-step preparation
Kunal Kapur makes paneer and capsicum shine in a dish that stands apart from kadai paneer and rivals it in flavours.
Preparing the occasional fancy meal takes work, but making a regular dish taste sublime is far more challenging. And taking to Instagram on July 24, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur helps us do just that by sharing his recipe for paneer shimla mirch.
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Describing the dish, the chef wrote in the caption, “One of those simple ghar ka khana recipes that never disappoints! Soft paneer, crunchy shimla mirch and a perfectly spiced masala come together for an easy, comforting meal that works for both lunch and dinner. It’s quick, fuss-free and tastes best with hot rotis, parathas or even a side of dal-chawal. Perfect for days when you want something wholesome without spending too much time in the kitchen.”
The detailed steps for preparing the dish are presented below.
Ingredients for paneer shimla mirch
For marinating paneer
- Paneer - 400 gms
- Salt - 1 tsp
- Turmeric - ½ tsp
- Chilli powder - 1 tsp
For masala
- Cumin - 2 tsp
- Coriander seeds - 1½ tbsp
- Peppercorns - 1 tbsp
- Mustard oil - 5 tbsp
- Dry red chilli - 3
- Garlic, chopped - 1 tbsp
- Ginger, chopped - 1 tbsp
- Green chilli, chopped - 1-2
- Onion, chopped - 1 cup
- Turmeric powder - ¾ tsp
- Kashmiri chilli powder - 2 tsp
- Coriander powder - 1½ tbsp
- Kitchen king masala - 1 tbsp
- Tomato - 5
- Salt - to taste
- Tomato, chopped - 1 cup
- Capsicum, medium - 1
- Onion, large - 1
- Tomato, medium - 1
- Water - ½ cup
- Mustard oil - 3 tbsp
- Salt - to taste
- Kasoori methi - large pinch
- Coriander, chopped - handful
- Water - a dash
Method of preparation
- First, marinate the paneer. Cut the paneer into medium-sized cubes, then sprinkle salt, turmeric powder and chilli powder. Keep it aside for a while.
- Next, prepare the masala. With a pestle and mortar, coarsely grind cumin seeds, coriander seeds, and peppercorns. Keep it aside.
- Now, heat up the kadai. To it, add mustard oil. As the oil heats up, cut dry red chillies into small pieces. Add the chopped dry red chillies and ground masala to the oil.
- As they splutter, add finely chopped garlic, ginger, green chillies, and onion. Give them a quick stir on high heat. Add turmeric powder, Kashmiri chilli powder, coriander powder and kitchen king masala. Give it a quick stir and add chopped tomatoes. Add salt and cook for two minutes over high heat.
- Chop five tomatoes and turn them into puree. Add it to the kadai. As they cook, chop whole capsicum, onion and tomato into large chunks.
- When the masala in the pan has dried up, add some water and keep it on the heat, stirring occasionally.
- In a separate kadai, heat up some mustard oil. Add the chopped vegetables, some salt and lightly toss them. After around one minute, add the marinated paneer. Continue tossing for two to three minutes, then pour the paneer and vegetables into the kadai with the simmering masala.
- Sprinkle kasoori methi and fresh chopped coriander, and mix them gently. Add a dash of water and stir again. Then lower the heat, put a lid on the kadai and let the paneer cook for five to seven minutes.
- Take the lid off and sprinkle some fresh chopped coriander on top. Serve warm.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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