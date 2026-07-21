Chef Kunal Kapur shares how to make roasted apple dessert with creamy shrikhand: See step-by-step preparation
Kunal Kaour shows how to roast apple in air fryer and turn it into a easy and delicious dessert with homemade cinnamon shrikhand.
Air fryers are popularly associated with making healthier versions of snacks, but chef Kunal Kapur shared a way to use the appliance to make a simple but delicious dessert at home - roasted apple with creamy cinnamon shrikhand.
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The chef shared the recipe on Instagram on July 20, writing in the caption, “Crispy air-fried apples with a dusting of cinnamon, served over creamy shrikhand - it’s the kind of dessert that feels indulgent but comes together so effortlessly. Sweet, spiced, crunchy, and absolutely worth every bite!”
The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for air-fried apple and cinnamon shrikhand
- Apple - 1
- Hung curd - ½ cup
- Sugar - ¼ cup
- Cinnamon powder - ½ tsp
- Walnuts, toasted - a few
- Honey - 2 tsp
- Mint sprig - for garnish
Method of preparation
- First, prepare the roasted apple. Take an apple. Wash it and cut it in half. Leave the skin on, and with a small knife, take out the pith. Put the apple halves in an air fryer. Set it to 185 degree celsius and roast the apple for 15 minutes.
- While the apple is being roasted, prepare the cinnamon shrikhand. To make it, take a large mixing bowl. To it, add half a cup of hung curd, a quarter cup of sugar (powdered is better), and half a teaspoon of freshly ground cinnamon powder. You can add more cinnamon powder later if required. Now whisk them all well for one to two minutes, until it becomes smooth and fluffy. The shrikhand is ready.
- Meanwhile, the apple is ready. Take out the halves from the sir fryer, making sure not to waste the juice collected at the emptied core.
- Take the toasted walnuts and chop them up well. Keep them aside for future use. (Any other nuts, such as almonds, pinenuts, can work well too).
- Time to serve. Put the roasted apples on a serving dish. Add a large tablespoon of creamy cinnamon shrikhand on each of the apple halves. Now, take the chopped toasted walnuts and sprinkle them on top. Drizzle some honey from the top to enhance the sweetness and flavour. Garnish with a mint sprig and serve.
More about Kunal Kapur
Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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