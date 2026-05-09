Chef Kunal Kapur shares delicious mango shrikhand and puri recipe to try this summer: See step-by-step making

The scorching heat of the Indian summer also brings us the juicy mangoes, which make the hot season somewhat bearable. And irrespective of the weather, there is no dearth of festivities around the country. Kunal Kapur's mango shrikhand with puri recipe takes only 40 minutes to prepare. (chefkunalkapur.com)

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To help us prepare the perfect seasonal feast, or to simply indulge at home, chef Kunal Kapur took to Instagram on May 8 and shared his signature recipe for mango shrikhand with puri.

“Hot puris with cold mango shrikhand is one of those combinations I can never get tired of,” he wrote in the caption. “Thick creamy shrikhand made with fresh mangoes, hung curd, and a hint of cardamom paired with soft fluffy puris just hits differently in summer. It’s sweet, comforting, slightly indulgent, and honestly, the kind of meal that makes you slow down and enjoy every bite. Simple ingredients, big comfort, and the easiest way to make mango season feel extra special.”

The detailed recipe is as follows.