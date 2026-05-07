Chef Ranveer Brar demonstrates how to break a coconut, shares easy coconut rice recipe

As delicious and versatile a coconut is, it is also a notoriously difficult fruit to consume. Even after one manages to peel off the thick outer fibrous covering, there is yet another hard shell to crack into before one can access the nutritious water and pulp. Ranveer Brar demonstrates how to break a coconut easily in a home kitchen. (@ranveer.brar/Instagram)

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This often demotivates young home cooks from using it in their recipes. To solve the problem, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar took to Instagram on May 7 and demonstrated how to break apart a coconut without making a mess in the kitchen.

How to break a coconut The chef stated that there are three vertical lines that go down a coconut, like longitudes on a globe. If one looks at the top of the coconut, they can see three dark circles, also known as the eyes of the coconut, which are equidistant from each other. The three lines start from between the eyes.

To break apart a coconut with ease, one needs to hold the coconut in one hand and gently tap with the blunt edge of a knife at the centre of the three lines with the other. After that, with a heavier weight like a pestle, one can hit the same spot again with a greater force to break apart the coconut.