Chef Ranveer Brar shares easy home-style dal makhani recipe: See step-by-step preparation
Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar demonstrates how to make the comfort-food, dal makhani, at home in less than an hour.
A warm bowl of dal makhani is a dish that is known to bring people together. While the original recipe, as made in restaurants, takes hours to prepare, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared a version on YouTube on March 17 that can be easily prepared at home in approximately 45 minutes. The recipe, as provided below, serves two to four people.
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The detailed instructions for making home-style dal makhani are as follows.
Ingredients for home-style dal makhani
For washing and soaking dal
- 500 gms Whole black gram
- Water as required
- Salt to taste
For cooking dal
- 1-2 tbsp Ghee
- 1 Green chilli (less spicy & cut into half)
- 1 tsp Cumin seeds
- 1-2 tbsp Tender coriander stems (finely chopped)
- Soaked urad dal
- 1 tsp Degi red chilli powder
- ½ tsp Turmeric powder
- Salt to taste
- 4-5 cups Water
For home-style dal makhani
- 2-3 tbsp Ghee
- 3-4 Garlic cloves (finely chopped)
- 1 inch Ginger (peeled & finely chopped)
- 1 large Onion (finely chopped)
- Salt to taste
- 3 Green chillies (less spicy & finely chopped)
- 1 large Tomato (finely chopped)
- 1 tsp Degi red chilli powder
- 1 tsp Coriander powder
- ¼ tsp Cumin powder
- 2-3 medium Tomatoes (puree)
- 1 tsp Ghee
- Salt to taste
- 2-3 cups Water
- Cooked dal
- 2 tbsp Butter (cubed)
- Prepared tadka
For tadka
- 3-4 tbsp Butter (cubed)
- 1 tbsp dry Fenugreek leaves (crushed)
- 1 heaped tsp Degi red chilli powder
- 2-3 tbsp fresh Coriander leaves (finely chopped)
For garnish
- Fresh cream
- Butter (cubed)
- Coriander sprig
Method of preparation
For washing and soaking dal
- In a bowl, add whole urad dal, salt to taste and rub the dal well.
- Add water as required and wash well.
- Rinse the dal, add water, and keep it aside overnight.
For cooking dal
- In a pressure cooker, add ghee. Once it's hot, add green chilli, cumin seeds, tender coriander stems and saute for a minute.
- Add soaked urad dal, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt to taste, water, cover it with the lid and let it cook for 4-5 whistles or until it's cooked.
- Once the dal gets cooked, leave it aside to depressurise the cooker.
For home-style dal makhani
- In a handi, add ghee, once it's hot, add garlic, cook for a minute.
- Add ginger, onion, and salt to taste and let it cook for a while until the onion gets light golden in colour.
- Add green chillies, tomato and cook for another 4-5 minutes until the tomatoes get mushy in texture.
- Add degi red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, fresh tomato puree, ghee and cook for a while until oil separates from the masala.
- Now, add salt to taste, water, cooked dal and let it simmer for at least 15-20 minutes on low to medium flames.
- Finish it with butter, prepared tadka and give it a quick boil.
- Transfer it into the serving dish, garnish it with fresh cream, butter and coriander sprig.
- Serve hot with naan and steamed rice.
For tadka
- In a pan, add butter. Once it melts, add crushed dry fenugreek leaves, degi red chilli powder, fresh coriander leaves and cook for a minute until it's aromatic.
- Turn off the flames and keep it aside for further use.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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