Chef Kunal Kapur shares easy stuffed karela with raw mango recipe: See step-by-step preparation
Kunal Kapur's stuffed karela recipe balances the bitterness with the tanginess of the raw mango and becomes an absolute comfort food with roti.
Summer is the season of mangoes, and they can be consumed in an uncountable number of ways. But taking to Instagram on May 1, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur reveals a seemingly odd combination of raw mangoes and bitter gourd.
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“My bharwa (stuffed) karela recipe is that underrated ghar ka comfort dish you don’t expect to love - but do,” he wrote in the caption. “The slight bitterness, balanced with tangy raw mango and warm masalas, just hits differently. It’s the kind of sabzi that tastes even better the next day with soft rotis. If you’ve grown up avoiding karela, this version might just change your mind. Trust me on this one.”
The detailed recipe is presented as follows.
Ingredients for bharwa karela with raw mango
- Karela, large – 6
- Salt – 1 tbsp
For filling
- Raw mango, small – 2
- Onion, finely chopped – ½ cup
- Green chilli, chopped – 2
- Saunf – 2 tsp
- Turmeric – ½ tsp
- Chilli powder – 2 tsp
- Ginger, grated – 2 tsp
- Coriander powder – 1½ tbsp
- Cumin powder – 2 tsp
- Garam masala – ½ tsp
- Kasoori methi powder – ½ tsp
- Hing – ½ tsp
- Salt – to taste
- Black salt – 1 tsp
- Mustard oil – 2 tbsp
For cooking
- Mustard oil – 4-5 tbsp
Method of preparation
- To make bharwa karela, first peel the karelas with a vegetable peeler and take off the uneven surface of the skin. Keep the peels aside.
- After the karelas are peeled, hold one karela in one hand, and with a knife, slit through the karela on one side in a top-down motion. Repeat for all the karelas.
- Now, with a spoon, scoop out the seeds present inside the karela through the slit.
- Take the seeds along with the peels and finely chop them with a knife. Keep it aside.
- Next, sprinkle some salt on the karelas, both outside and inside. Rub them into the vegetable well and keep for some time. After the vegetables release water, wash them. Also, wash the chopped peels and seeds mixture.
- Chop the raw mangoes into very small pieces. Add it to the peels and seeds mixture along with finely chopped onions, finely chopped green chillies, saunf, turmeric, chilli powder, grated ginger, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala, kasoori methi powder, hing, salt, black salt and mustard oil. Mix it well with a spoon.
- Take the karelas and stuff spoonfuls of the mixture into them.
- After the karelas are stuffed, heat mustard oil in a kadai.
- Slide the karelas in hot oil and then cover the kadai with a lid.
- After some time, turn the karelas over carefully, and add the remaining stuffing into the kadai.
- Put the lid back on till everything is cooked.
- Serve hot with rotis and enjoy.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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