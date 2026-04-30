Chef Kunal Kapur shares instant bun dosa with onion tomato chutney recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Coming up with simple yet tasty breakfast ideas every morning is easier said than done, especially if one is looking for something hearty to start the day. Taking to Instagram on April 30, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur helps out in this situation with his instant bun dosa recipe. Kunal Kapur's instant bun dosa with onion tomato chutney takes 40 minutes to make. (chefkunalkapur.com)

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“Soft, fluffy, and ready in minutes - my instant bun dosa is your go-to breakfast when you want something comforting yet quick. Made with a simple batter of semolina, curd, and a hint of baking soda, these thick, pillowy dosas are crisp on the outside and airy inside… Perfect for busy mornings without compromising on taste,” he wrote in the caption.

While the bun dosa can be paired with sambar or coconut chutney, Kunal Kapur shared his onion tomato chutney as an accompaniment. The detailed recipe is as follows.