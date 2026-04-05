Tip of the day: Doctor suggests eating plain and unsweetened curd for better gut health

Gut health is one of the cornerstones of good health. It is reiterated time and again because of how extensively the digestive system is interconnected, whether through the gut-brain axis or gut-immunity link. So, disturbances in gut health, in whatever form, be it minor everyday inconveniences like bloating or acidity, or chronic conditions like IBS, make it essential to tweak your lifestyle to protect your gut. And when it comes to lifestyle, diet stands strong as one of the core elements that can make or break it.



ALSO READ: Acidity and bloating continue despite medications? Gastroenterologist reveals this reason behind common gut issues Find out which curd is the best for your gut health! (Picture credit: Unsplash ) HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Ranjana Singh, HOD, Department of Community Medicine, NIIMS Medical College & Hospital, Greater Noida, who revealed which foods to include for better gut health, with a special focus on the type of curd to choose. It is a no-brainer that curd stands out among gut-friendly foods because of its substantial probiotic benefits, making it a cost-effective yet valuable addition to your daily diet. Which type of curd should you eat for improved gut health?

Instead of buying artificially sweetened Greek yoghurt, make your own at home by plopping a few in. (Shutterstock)

Let's first try to understand which type of curd to choose. You may come across many variants, but not all curds provide the best value for your gut health.

The doctor recommended, “The best option for daily use is plain, unsweetened curd/dahi with live active cultures.” Furthermore, you can also make curd at home, as Dr Singh observed, homemade dahi is also good, especially if it is prepared hygienically. In the market, it is best to go for unflavoured yoghurt, as the dessert-style yoghurt or sweetened fruit yoghurt contains added sugar, which the doctor added defeats the entire purpose of eating healthy. Other than these, chaass made from plain curd and kefir are also good for the gut. Fermented and fibre-rich foods

Idli is good for gut. (Shutterstock)