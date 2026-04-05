Tip of the day: Doctor suggests eating plain and unsweetened curd for better gut health
If you want to improve your gut health, know which foods to eat, from fermented, fibre-rich to vitamins and minerals.
Gut health is one of the cornerstones of good health. It is reiterated time and again because of how extensively the digestive system is interconnected, whether through the gut-brain axis or gut-immunity link. So, disturbances in gut health, in whatever form, be it minor everyday inconveniences like bloating or acidity, or chronic conditions like IBS, make it essential to tweak your lifestyle to protect your gut. And when it comes to lifestyle, diet stands strong as one of the core elements that can make or break it.
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HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Ranjana Singh, HOD, Department of Community Medicine, NIIMS Medical College & Hospital, Greater Noida, who revealed which foods to include for better gut health, with a special focus on the type of curd to choose.
It is a no-brainer that curd stands out among gut-friendly foods because of its substantial probiotic benefits, making it a cost-effective yet valuable addition to your daily diet.
Which type of curd should you eat for improved gut health?
Let's first try to understand which type of curd to choose. You may come across many variants, but not all curds provide the best value for your gut health.
The doctor recommended, “The best option for daily use is plain, unsweetened curd/dahi with live active cultures.” Furthermore, you can also make curd at home, as Dr Singh observed, homemade dahi is also good, especially if it is prepared hygienically. In the market, it is best to go for unflavoured yoghurt, as the dessert-style yoghurt or sweetened fruit yoghurt contains added sugar, which the doctor added defeats the entire purpose of eating healthy. Other than these, chaass made from plain curd and kefir are also good for the gut.
Fermented and fibre-rich foods
Your gut is supported by a diverse diet. Two key allies in helping your digestion are fermented food and fibre, both of which offer great benefits for your gut health.
The doctor recommended eating fermented food. “Include fermented foods such as curd, chaas, kefir, idli-dosa batter, kanji, tempeh, kimchi, sauerkraut, or miso.” Dr Singh also revealed that fermented foods can be included in the daily diet via plain curd/ dahi, chaas, kefir, idli-dosa batter, kimchi, kanji, and tempeh. But she cautioned that some products may lose their live cultures if heat-treated or pasteurised after fermentation.
Next, make sure to eat fibre-rich foods and micronutrient-dense foods. Dr Singh suggested, “Eat foods like bananas, apples, papaya, oats, dal, beans, leafy greens, nuts, seeds, curd, eggs, and seasonal vegetables, which help support bowel regularity, gut microbial diversity, and overall digestive resilience.”
Other nutrients
Eating a balanced diet is very important, and it is not just about fibre and fermented foods. Other vitamins and minerals also help keep your health in check. Here are a few, along with their sources, as shared by Dr Singh:
- Calcium: Curd, milk, paneer, yoghurt, tofu, kale, broccoli, sardines with soft bones.
- Vitamin D: Oily fish, egg yolk, fortified foods; supplements may be needed in some people depending on deficiency risk and medical advice.
- Iron: Lentils, beans, meat, fish, egg yolk, fortified foods.
- Magnesium: Green leafy vegetables, beans, nuts, seeds, whole grains.
- Zinc: Legumes, dairy, meat, shellfish, nuts, seeds.
- Vitamin B and Folate: Whole grains, pulses, eggs, leafy greens.
When should one stop snacking?
Now that you know what to eat for smooth digestion, giving your gut regular breaks is equally important, especially by avoiding continuous snacking, which can make a big difference. Constant snacking keeps your digestive system working non-stop, raising the risk of gut issues, like bloating or acidity.
The doctor advised avoiding eating 3 to 4 hours before sleeping, particularly for those with indigestion, bloating, heartburn, or reflux. “For someone who sleeps at 10:30 pm, the last substantial snack or meal should ideally be by 6:30–7:30 pm,” she urged for an early dinner.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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