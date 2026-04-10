How to cook dal the right way? MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria shares the correct step-by-step process

Pulses, especially dal, are an integral part of the Indian diet. Most Indian households consume dal in various forms at least once in their daily meal. However, the problem with dal is that it can cause bloating, gas, or indigestion in some people, especially if it isn't cooked or soaked properly. According to chef Pankaj, people usually just rinse the dal and dump it straight into a pressure cooker. But that is the wrong way to cook it. (Freepik)

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On March 31, Pankaj Bhadouria, a chef and MasterChef India winner, highlighted the step-by-step process of cooking dal the right way. According to her, her process is the correct way to prepare dal, as people have been ‘cooking dal wrong your entire life.’