Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness trainer warns ‘don’t eat dal chawal like this’; reveals the right way to balance the meal

Dal chawal is one of the most common comfort foods for families across the country. However, it is not the best option to gorge on for an individual who is trying to lose weight or is on a fitness journey, according to Siddhartha Singh, the celebrity fitness trainer behind actor Tamannaah Bhatia’s enviable physique. Only eating rice and dal in a meal does not provide balanced nutrition, cautions Siddhartha Singh. (Pexel)

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Taking to Instagram on March 23, Siddhartha shared that the combination of only dal and chawal (rice) is loaded with calories and has very little protein and fibre, which makes it far from a healthy, balanced diet.

“Most of us eat dal chawal for lunch. Dal is considered to have a lot of protein. It does not have a lot of protein. Please let’s get over it already,” observed the fitness trainer.

However, it does mean that one needs to completely give up on their comfort food for the sake of health. According to Siddhartha, all that is needed is to balance the plate and increase the protein content of the meal. Here is a detailed step-by-step plan to do it right.