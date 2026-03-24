Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness trainer warns ‘don’t eat dal chawal like this’; reveals the right way to balance the meal
A meal with just dal and chawal is loaded with calories, but lacks protein and fibre. Fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh shows the healthy way to indulge.
Dal chawal is one of the most common comfort foods for families across the country. However, it is not the best option to gorge on for an individual who is trying to lose weight or is on a fitness journey, according to Siddhartha Singh, the celebrity fitness trainer behind actor Tamannaah Bhatia’s enviable physique.
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Taking to Instagram on March 23, Siddhartha shared that the combination of only dal and chawal (rice) is loaded with calories and has very little protein and fibre, which makes it far from a healthy, balanced diet.
“Most of us eat dal chawal for lunch. Dal is considered to have a lot of protein. It does not have a lot of protein. Please let’s get over it already,” observed the fitness trainer.
However, it does mean that one needs to completely give up on their comfort food for the sake of health. According to Siddhartha, all that is needed is to balance the plate and increase the protein content of the meal. Here is a detailed step-by-step plan to do it right.
Step 1: Reduce calorie count of the dal chawal meal
The first thing to do to turn chawal into a healthy meal is to reduce the quantity of both foods. One does not require a huge bowl of dal paired with rice piled high on the plate. Reducing their quantity by half effectively halves the calorie intake of the meal.
Step 2: Add protein with dal chawal
The second step is the addition of protein. As Siddhartha explained, simply reducing the amount of dal chawal on the plate means that the food becomes less filling, and the individual will soon feel hungry after eating.
“This is where protein comes in,” stated the fitness trainer. “We are going to add 100 grams of paneer. If it is low-fat paneer, it is even better.”
Step 3: Add fibre to dal chawal meal
Balancing the macros in the meal also requires the addition of fibre. For that, Siddhartha suggests adding a bowl of salad to the meal. They can be normal, home-cut slices of cucumber, tomatoes, and other vegetables of choice, nothing fancy.
“And if you want to make this a really amazingly balanced plate, add 200 grams of Greek yoghurt,” stated Siddhartha. “Good food, good taste, good benefits. This here is a balanced home-cooked meal which will keep you fuller for longer, away from your cravings, and will help you lose weight in the long run.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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