Nutritionist explains why calorie-deficit diets can backfire with PCOS: ‘Please stop dieting if you have PCOS’
Weight gain can be an annoying side effect of PCOS, but extreme diets are not the solution to fix it. Khushi shares diet tips to eat right and support hormones.
PCOS often comes with frustrating symptoms - from hormonal imbalances to stubborn weight gain - pushing many women to turn to strict dieting in hopes of regaining control. But if “dieting” simply means drastically cutting calories and depriving yourself of food, you may be doing more harm than good. When it comes to PCOS, the goal is not to eat less, but to eat smarter.
Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and wellness content creator, has highlighted why starving yourself in the name of dieting can be counterproductive when you have PCOS - and why a hormone-focused approach is far more effective. In an Instagram video shared on February 17, the nutritionist outlines practical diet tips for achieving balanced nutrition with PCOS, focusing on strategies that nourish the body and support healthy hormone function.
Dieting and PCOS
According to Khushi, if you have PCOS and are following an extreme calorie-deficit diet - especially one that relies on severe restriction and deprivation - it could actually be working against you. She explains that overly restrictive eating may disrupt your body’s ability to regulate hormones and manage weight effectively, potentially worsening the very symptoms you are trying to control.
She emphasises, “Please stop dieting. If you have PCOS, and if by dieting you mean that you are eating less. Because if you have PCOS and you go on a very low-calorie diet, your cortisol will increase. This will increase your body's insulin resistance, cravings will increase, and your body will shift into a fat storage machine, especially around your belly region.”
A hormone regulation issue
The nutritionist emphasises that PCOS is fundamentally a hormone regulation issue - not simply a weight management problem. To address it effectively, the focus needs to be on restoring hormonal balance rather than drastically cutting calories. She explains that eating less can further disrupt already sensitive hormone rhythms, potentially exacerbating symptoms. The real solution, she says, lies in eating right - prioritising balanced, nutrient-dense meals - rather than just eating less.
Khushi explains, “PCOS is actually a hormone regulation problem. So to fix this hormone regulation problem, you actually need to focus on hormones. Well, remember this: PCOS will not be fixed by eating less; PCOS will always be fixed by eating right.”
Eating right for PCOS
Breakfast
Khushi recommends beginning your day with at least 30 grams of protein paired with a generous serving of fibre. This combination helps stabilise blood sugar levels, enhance insulin sensitivity and keep cravings in check - providing sustained, steady energy throughout the day rather than sharp spikes and crashes.
She explains, “Eat at least a minimum of 30 grams of protein in your breakfast along with fibre. This will stabilise your blood sugar levels. If you stabilise your blood sugar level in the morning itself, your cravings will automatically decrease and you will feel more energetic.”
Rest of the meals
Beyond breakfast, the nutritionist advises making protein and fibre the foundation of every meal, complemented by healthy fats. This balanced approach supports hormone regulation, promotes satiety and helps maintain stable blood sugar levels throughout the day.
She stresses, “You need to focus on high-fibre and high-protein meals that are made with healthy fats.”
Complex carbs
Carbohydrates remain an essential part of a balanced diet, but Khushi advises being mindful of portion sizes and choosing complex carbohydrates over refined ones. Options such as quinoa, oats, millets and starchy vegetables digest more slowly, helping to prevent sharp blood sugar spikes while delivering steady, sustained energy throughout the day.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
