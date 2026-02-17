Nutritionist shares 10 habits women should avoid when they have health issues like PCOS, UTIs, thyroid, iron deficiency…

In the post, the nutritionist listed several health issues, including iron deficiency, PCOS, severe premenstrual syndrome, hypothyroidism , low libido, recurrent UTIs, vaginal dryness, and more.

In an Instagram post shared on December 31 last year, Garima Nagpal, a nutritionist and dietitian based in New Delhi, listed 10 health concerns commonly found in women and the habits they should avoid due to them.

Your body is always giving you signals; noticing them and consulting your doctor, who can suggest a treatment plan, can help prevent bigger health concerns. However, when you know the disease , what are the things that you must absolutely avoid to not trigger major health issues?

“Small daily habits quietly impact women’s health more than we realise. Awareness today can prevent bigger health concerns tomorrow. Your body always gives signals; it’s up to us to listen,” she wrote in the caption of the post. Here are the habits you should be avoiding, according to the nutritionist:

1. Iron deficiency According to the nutritionist, if you have an iron deficiency, you should avoid drinking tea or coffee within 45 minutes of meals.

2. PCOS worsening One should avoid consuming high-GI (glycemic index) snacks when evening cravings hit if their PCOS is worsening. According to Medical News Today, a few examples of high glycemic index snacks are white and whole wheat bread, white rice, breakfast cereals and cereal bars, cakes, cookies, sweet treats, potatoes and fries, chips and rice crackers, fruits such as watermelon and pineapple, and sweetened dairy products such as fruit yoghurts.

3. Severe PMS If you have severe PMS, avoid having a low omega-3 intake throughout the month. Moreover, for you, it would be ideal to increase the dosage, as omega-3 fatty acids are effective at reducing the severity of PMS in women, according to the National Institutes of Health.

4. Hypothyroidism symptoms Avoid skipping breakfast consistently if you have hypothyroidism symptoms.

5. Hair thinning The nutritionist also stressed avoiding crash dieting or very low-calorie diets if one's hair is thinning.

6. Vaginal dryness If you have vaginal dryness, focus on your hydration and avoid lowering your water intake during the day.

7. Recurrent UTIs If you have recurrent UTIs, avoid holding urine for long periods. According to the Urology Care Foundation, people should avoid holding in pee for extended periods, as it can increase the risk of UTIs.

8. Low estrogen symptoms Next, the nutritionist warned against the lack of strength training after age 30, as it can worsen your low estrogen symptoms.

9. Acne flare-ups If you have acne flare-ups, the nutritionist suggested avoiding touching your face repeatedly during stress.

10. Low libido Lastly, if you have a low libido, avoid using the phone during the evenings as high usage can affect your sleep hormones, thus impacting your libido.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.