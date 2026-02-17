Sleep expert says 'you are choosing the worst time of day for sex'; reveals what is the best window to be intimate

According to the sleep expert, you are choosing the worst time of day for sex. In the video, he emphasised that most couples are intimate late at night when melatonin is high, and arousal hormones like testosterone and estrogen are lower. Noting that from a biological standpoint, that is not ideal.

In an Instagram post shared by The Diary of A CEO podcast on February 15, Dr Michael Breus, a clinical psychologist and clinical sleep specialist , talked about the best time to have sex with your partner based on the hormone profile we have throughout the day.

What do you think is the perfect time to be intimate with your partner? Some couples get intimate late at night after they have wrapped up the day's chores and want to unwind with their partner, while others prefer the morning when they have freshly woken up from a good 8-hour sleep. But what do you think is the best time to have sex?

Moreover, he noted that in the morning, melatonin levels drop while energy- and performance-related hormones rise. He corroborated his claims with a survey his team conducted, which suggests that couples often report better connection and performance earlier in the day, and natural responses indicate the body is hormonally primed.

He explained, “First of all, there are a couple of different answers to this question. Most people are intimate between 10:30 and 11:30 at night. That's just a survey that we did. So, it makes kind of a lot of sense. But here's what's interesting is your hormone profile doesn't look too good at 11:30 at night for having sex.”

What does your body need for better intimacy? The sleep expert noted that to be intimate with your partner and satisfy each other's needs, you want estrogen, testosterone, progesterone, adrenaline, and cortisol all high, and melatonin low.

“What do you think your hormone profile looks like at 10:30 at night?” he inquired, answering that it's literally the opposite during the night. “Melatonin is high, and all those other things are low. That's hint number one as to when would probably be the best time to have sex,” he further explained.

Moreover, he explained that in the survey data sets, they discovered that people actually have a greater connection and greater performance when they have sex in the morning.

All in all, early morning is the peak period for intimacy because hormone levels are optimally aligned for connection. However, consent and your partner's willingness to have sex take priority over everything else. So, ask and understand their needs.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.