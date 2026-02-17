Inside 72 year old Oprah Winfrey's strength training session as she nails planks with ease: ‘If you want to age well…’

In the post, Oprah shared that she has always struggled with planks. Moreover, back in 2024, she even struggled to stay in a plank for more than 10 seconds. However, with consistent training under her coach, she increased her strength and now manages to do a 1-minute plank routine.

In a February 17 Instagram post, Oprah Winfrey highlighted the importance of strength training regularly and gave a glimpse into her training session. The 72-year-old American talk show host compared the strength training of her two selves in 2024 and 2026 and revealed how being consistent has helped her.

To prevent bone and muscle loss as you age, it is important to strength train daily. Moreover, if you are a woman, you are at a high risk of osteoporosis , a disease in which your bones become weak and are likely to fracture (break) very easily. Therefore, strength training can help you build stronger muscles and not only slow bone loss but also build bones.

“Planks are the most challenging exercise for me. My first one in 2024 lasted 10 seconds. Now I can do them for over a minute, with weights, and whatever creativity Trainer Peter throws my way 💪🏽,” Oprah wrote in the post's caption.

Oprah nails planks at 72! In the video, Oprah also stressed that if one wants to age well, particularly women who want to strengthen their bones, they should prioritise flexibility and strength during their workout routines.

The Instagram post was divided into two timelines: 2024 and 2026. In a clip titled ‘strength training in 2024,’ she confessed, “So, I've started strength training. My goal is to be able to do a plank and a weighted plank at the same time. And to do it where I'm not dying.” She managed to do a bodyweight plank for 10 seconds in the clip.

However, in another clip, titled ‘Strength training today’, Oprah managed to do a 1-minute plank and even extended it for 20 more seconds. Next, she also performed a variation of weighted planks in the clip, where she was on all fours, lifting a dumbbell with her right hand while balancing on the other hand, and repeating the routine.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.