'I did Mounjaro so you don't have to': Woman shares her experience of taking weight loss drug. Here's what happened

While there are several studies and reports that reveal the side effects, learning first-hand from a person can reveal a lot about the drug . In a post shared on Instagram on January 21, Emily Hunt, an influencer, documented her journey with Mounjaro. She shared the post with the caption, “I did Mounjaro, so you don't have to. This is what happened.”

A report by the Cleveland Clinic states that the side effects of taking the weight loss drug range from allergic reactions, dehydration, fast or irregular heartbeat, gallbladder problems, kidney injury, pancreatitis, thyroid cancer, constipation, diarrhoea, loss of appetite, nausea, and upset stomach.

Eli Lilly's obesity drug, Mounjaro (tirzepatide), has been gaining popularity as an effective treatment for diabetes and obesity in India. However, there have also been reports of a few side effects.

Though she didn't reveal why her doctor recommended that she take Mounjaro, here's what Emily shared about her experience while taking the weight loss drug:

1. “My energy levels SOARED.”

2. “Weight dropped slowly in the first few months, then rapidly (and quite scarily) for the next 6.”

3. “My hair got thin.”

4. “I puked every time I had a glass of wine.”

5. “I lost all muscle – literally just skin and bone (and I’m still struggling to build muscle back 6 months after I came off).”

6. “I couldn’t enjoy meals out with friends as I literally couldn’t eat more than one small salad per day.”

7. “The minute I stopped taking them, I was ravenous - my body was craving more food than ever.”

What did the internet say? After Emily shared her experience, many Instagram users took to her comments section to share details of what they went through after taking Mounjaro. One user wrote, “At first the food noise is gone, but…After I'm off, I think I could eat the WHOLE mountain. And I did.”

Someone else commented, “Interesting to see videos like this, as an MJ user for 1 year, I slowly lost each month, but that’s purely because I went into a mindset of ‘I need to eat’. I believe people who don’t take care of their nutrients and hit the right targets are going to lose muscle mass and also have other complications.”

How does Mounjaro work? Mounjaro is an injectable medicine for treating type 2 diabetes. It helps manage diabetes and supports weight loss. Endocrinologist Dr Sandeep Kharb told Health Shots in an October 01, 2025, interview, “Mounjaro targets two important receptors: the glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1). This means it acts like both GIP and GLP-1 hormones. These hormones play a critical role in regulating blood sugar and hunger levels, which can aid in weight loss.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.