Ram Kapoor’s 55 kg weight loss in 50s: Here is how he actually did it 'without any surgery' or weight loss drug
Ram Kapoor shared he lost 55 kg in 18 months by making a lifelong change rather than a temporary fix. He focused on his fitness, sleep, exercise and hydration.
In 2024, actor Ram Kapoor stunned fans with a dramatic 55 kg weight loss, proving that it is never too late to reclaim your health. Breaking his silence on the transformation, the then 51-year-old actor revealed in a December 2024 interview with ETimes that he achieved his toned physique through a rigorous 'old-fashioned' approach. Also read | Gautami Kapoor reveals Ram Kapoor took 'extreme steps' for weight loss: 'He’s done some crazy stuff like 48-hour fasts'
Ram Kapoor on his weight loss
Despite rumours of surgery or weight loss medication, he attributed his success to a total lifestyle overhaul. Ram Kapoor, who was 51 at the time, had said, “Believe it or not, I did it the old-fashioned way, by changing my mindset, lifestyle and habits, without any surgery or external aids. That said, there’s nothing wrong with medical options if they help someone. For me, it was about a complete mental and physical reset... fitness isn’t about the number on the scale; it’s about feeling strong, energetic and healthy. Staying fit is a constant work in progress, and one’s life revolves around continuous improvement... today I feel like my 25-year-old self again, physically, mentally and emotionally. I can walk for 12 hours without stopping. It’s a complete turnaround from where I was.”
The turning point: health over aesthetics
Ram opened up about how he enjoyed a successful career despite not fitting the typical 'industry mould', but his health reached a breaking point, and the physical toll became impossible to ignore; Ram said he was managing diabetes and a persistent foot injury, and recalled that he felt breathless after just 20 steps and struggled with basic movement.
He said, “I’ve been incredibly fortunate that audiences loved me even when I was overweight and didn’t fit the industry’s typical mould. At my heaviest, I was 140 kg while working on Neeyat and Jubilee. Those roles suited my size, but I was unhealthy. I’d feel breathless after walking just 20 steps. I was diabetic, had a foot injury and struggled even with basic movement. It was then that I realised I couldn’t go on like this. I have two children, and I felt the need to set a positive example for them by prioritising my own health. Over the last six months, I pushed myself to shed 55 kg, bringing me down to 85 kg. The transformation is deeply personal.”
Overcoming the 50s hurdle
Losing weight in one's 50s is difficult due to a naturally slowing metabolism and loss of muscle mass. Ram acknowledged that he had lost 30 kg twice in the past, only to gain it back. This time, he focused on a lifelong change rather than a temporary fix. Ram shared that it was not about following a diet for a few months, it was about changing who you were as a person. He shared that to lose weight this time, he focused on fitness, what he eats, how much he sleeps, his exercise routine, hydration and fasting intervals.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
