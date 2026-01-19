Ram Kapoor’s 55 kg weight loss in 50s: Here is how he actually did it 'without any surgery' or weight loss drug

Despite rumours of surgery or weight loss medication, he attributed his success to a total lifestyle overhaul. Ram Kapoor, who was 51 at the time, had said, “Believe it or not, I did it the old-fashioned way, by changing my mindset, lifestyle and habits, without any surgery or external aids . That said, there’s nothing wrong with medical options if they help someone. For me, it was about a complete mental and physical reset... fitness isn’t about the number on the scale; it’s about feeling strong, energetic and healthy. Staying fit is a constant work in progress, and one’s life revolves around continuous improvement... today I feel like my 25-year-old self again, physically, mentally and emotionally. I can walk for 12 hours without stopping. It’s a complete turnaround from where I was.”

The turning point: health over aesthetics Ram opened up about how he enjoyed a successful career despite not fitting the typical 'industry mould', but his health reached a breaking point, and the physical toll became impossible to ignore; Ram said he was managing diabetes and a persistent foot injury, and recalled that he felt breathless after just 20 steps and struggled with basic movement.

He said, “I’ve been incredibly fortunate that audiences loved me even when I was overweight and didn’t fit the industry’s typical mould. At my heaviest, I was 140 kg while working on Neeyat and Jubilee. Those roles suited my size, but I was unhealthy. I’d feel breathless after walking just 20 steps. I was diabetic, had a foot injury and struggled even with basic movement. It was then that I realised I couldn’t go on like this. I have two children, and I felt the need to set a positive example for them by prioritising my own health. Over the last six months, I pushed myself to shed 55 kg, bringing me down to 85 kg. The transformation is deeply personal.”

Overcoming the 50s hurdle Losing weight in one's 50s is difficult due to a naturally slowing metabolism and loss of muscle mass. Ram acknowledged that he had lost 30 kg twice in the past, only to gain it back. This time, he focused on a lifelong change rather than a temporary fix. Ram shared that it was not about following a diet for a few months, it was about changing who you were as a person. He shared that to lose weight this time, he focused on fitness, what he eats, how much he sleeps, his exercise routine, hydration and fasting intervals.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.