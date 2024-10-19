Karan Johar breaks silence on dramatic weight loss, rumours of using Ozempic after Maheep Kapoor's comment

Filmmaker Karan Johar's drastic weight loss has grabbed attention on social media, and some have also speculated that he opted for Ozempic. Amid all this, the filmmaker clarified that his recent weight loss was the result of a healthy lifestyle, not Ozempic. The drug is approved to treat Type 2 diabetes and has weight loss as a prominent side-effect. Also read | Wegovy and Ozempic weight loss: The science and the hype of supplements; how do they work Filmmaker Karan Johar interacts with the media during the 70th National Film Awards in New Delhi on October 8. (File Photo/PTI)

Here's what happened

Sharing a screenshot of a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), the filmmaker clarified that his weight loss was healthy. The screenshot featured a tweet that read, “Maheep (Maheep Kapoor) rightly called out people for using Ozempic for fast weight loss and driving it out of stock for people with diabetes. Hope she calls out Karan Johar too, the producer of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.”

The X user was speaking about Maheep's comment on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. She criticised people for using Ozempic for weight loss, leading to a shortage of diabetic patients who rely on the drug.

Karan Johar's has addressed the chatter around his drastic weight loss on Instagram Stories.

Karan is ‘being healthy and eating well’

Reacting to the tweet, Karan wrote on Instagram Stories on Saturday, “Being healthy and eating well and reinventing the wheel of your own nutrition! Aur Ozempic ko mile credit (And the credit goes to Ozempic)??”

Karan tagged Maheep and asked, “Did you mean me???” Maheep reshared Karan's Instagram Stories, adding laughing emojis. Karan re-shared her response, adding, “You're laughing? I'm offended.”

Buzz around Karan's weight loss

Ozempic was first approved in 2017 by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as an injectable drug to help 'lower blood sugar levels in adults with Type 2 diabetes mellitus, in addition to diet and exercise'. As weight loss drugs have exploded in popularity in recent years, part of the craze has been members of the public wondering which celebrities are on Ozempic.

As a result, when Karan was spotted at various recent public events in a toned-down look, it attracted attention on social media. It’s hard to escape the numerous before-and-after photos of Karan on social media, and the filmmaker has now clarified that the drastic results were all due to his healthy weight loss and diet choices.