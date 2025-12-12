Nutritionists reveals 'truth behind Karan Johar's weight loss transformation' in his 50s: Extreme fasting can lead to...

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s notable weight loss over the past year has sparked curiosity, and now, a nutritionist is shedding light on the diet behind his success. In a December 10 Instagram video posted on her page, Lean by Priyanka, nutritionist and health coach Priyanka T shared that Karan achieved his transformation over a seven-month period by strictly adhering to the OMAD or one meal a day diet. Also read | Karan Johar opens up about drastic weight loss, reveals secret behind impressive transformation at 52: It's not Ozempic Here is a nutritionist's breakdown of Karan Johar’s OMAD diet and the risks of extreme fasting. (Instagram/ Karan Johar)

OMAD: fueling with stored fat

Priyanka explained that OMAD is an extreme variant of intermittent fasting – in this diet, a person consumes only one meal per day. By forcing the body into a 23-hour fasting window, the OMAD method prompts the body to utilise its stored fat reserves as its primary energy source, rather than relying on glucose or sugar from frequent meals, she added. During the fasting window, only water, black coffee, or tea is permitted.

Reacting to his before-and-after photos, Priyanka said in the video she posted, “Karan Johar went from this to this in just seven months. But what's the real story behind this transformation? Karan followed OMAD. One meal a day. This is an intermittent fasting where you can eat only once a day. In this, your body uses existing stored fat as fuel. Instead of using sugar or glucose.”

OMAD is not for everyone: ‘You are not Karan Johar’

While acknowledging Karan's success, Priyanka strongly cautioned people against blindly adopting the diet, saying that what worked for a celebrity may not be universally advisable. She also explained that such extreme fasting can come with significant drawbacks, including a potential negative impact on hormone quality and muscle mass.

Priyanka warned, “OMAD is an extreme method of fasting where you can have only water, coffee, or tea for the rest of the day. Even Sadhguru follows a similar eating pattern. But this does not mean that you can also follow this. Because some researchers also say that OMAD might do more harm than good.”

She added: “Because with one meal a day, you not only lose fat, but also your hormone quality and muscles. And staying hungry for 23 hours is not everyone's cup of tea. Karan Johar has definitely benefited from this. But you are not Karan Johar.”

Sustainable fat loss: routine over shortcuts

Priyanka shared that consistent healthy eating and establishing a proper routine were often more sustainable and effective methods for fat loss than adhering to the drastic OMAD diet. According to her: “If you take three meals a day, reduce the portion slightly in every meal, and only eat healthy foods, your fat loss can still happen easily. But in fat loss or weight loss, your routine is just as important.”

In her Instagram post's caption, she reiterated this message, advising against copying celebrity diets, writing, “Karan Johar lost weight using OMAD – one meal a day. But what worked for him is not automatically right for you. Extreme fasting can lead to muscle loss, hormonal imbalance, and poor energy if your body cannot handle it. Real weight loss is not about copying celebrities. It is about building a routine that fits your lifestyle. Even three balanced meals with portion control and clean food can give you sustainable fat loss. If you want results that last, routine matters more than shortcuts.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.