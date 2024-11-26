Woman lost 22 kg in just 4 months with one meal a day diet: Does this extreme fasting work? Know the pros, cons, risks

The one meal a day (OMAD) diet, a form of intermittent fasting, has gained attention for its potential to facilitate rapid weight loss, says Dr Rakesh Gupta, senior consultant in internal medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals. A Chennai-based woman's experience of losing '22 kg in four months' illustrated this. Also read: Trying to lose weight but no results? Make sure these 5 foods are never on your plate Vino has been documenting her drastic weight loss on Instagram.

‘97 kg to 76 kg’ with OMAD diet

The woman, named Vino, documents her drastic weight loss, daily diet, workout regime and more on Instagram. Her bio says ‘21 kg down in 4 months’. Alongside a recent video, she wrote, "Day 132 of my OMAD diet – 97 kg to 76 kg."

In reality, many health and fitness professionals say there is no such thing as a quick fix for weight loss. But, according to Vino, following the OMAD diet has worked well for her, and she recently gave a glimpse of what she eats now since starting her weight loss journey in June 2024.

Vino said, "Jeera and cinnamon water on an empty stomach. I will break my fast at 5 pm with a healthy snack (soaked walnuts) and a balanced meal (rice with dishes like vegetable korma, bottle guard curry, ladies finger, paneer and paniyaram) at 5.30 pm, and have fruits (pomegranate) at 6 pm." Apart from following this diet, she also does 'one-hour strength training' and walks some 20K plus steps a day to stay fit.

What is the one meal a day diet?

If you're looking to really lose weight, as in, lose fat, change your body's measurements, and go down a dress size or two, then you need to be strategic to get results. The OMAD diet is a worthy option.

But should you consider this extreme form of intermittent fasting, which involves incorporating a long period of fasting (not eating), like Vino? But first, let's understand what the OMAD diet really is.

According to Dr Rakesh Gupta, this approach involves consuming all daily caloric intake in a single meal, typically within a one-hour eating window, while fasting for the remaining 23 hours. He says, “The diet is believed to create a significant calorie deficit, which can lead to weight loss. Proponents argue that it simplifies meal planning and allows for greater food variety during the single meal.”

Pros of the OMAD diet

* Rapid weight loss: Many individuals report significant weight loss due to drastic calorie reduction, Dr Rakesh Gupta says. The diet can lead to fat loss while potentially improving metabolic health markers such as blood sugar levels and inflammation, he adds.

* Simplicity: With only one meal to prepare and consume, followers often find it easier to manage their eating habits without the need for constant meal planning or calorie counting, says Dr Rakesh Gupta.

* Flexibility in food choices: Unlike many restrictive diets, OMAD does not typically limit food types, allowing individuals to enjoy a wide range of foods during their meal, he adds.

Cons and risks of the OMAD diet

* Nutritional deficiencies: Consuming only one meal may lead to inadequate intake of essential nutrients, according to Dr Rakesh Gupta. This can result in deficiencies that affect overall health and well-being.

* Increased hunger and cravings: Many followers experience intense hunger throughout the day, which can lead to irritability and difficulty concentrating, Dr Rakesh Gupta says. This may increase the risk of binge eating during the single meal.

* Potential for muscle loss: He adds rapid weight loss may not exclusively come from fat; muscle mass can also decrease, negatively impacting metabolism and physical strength.

* Mood swings and fatigue: The extreme calorie restriction associated with OMAD can lead to mood fluctuations and fatigue due to unstable blood sugar levels, Dr Rakesh Gupta says.

* Long-term sustainability issues: Many individuals find OMAD difficult to maintain over time, with dropout rates reported as high as 65 percent, according to Dr Rakesh Gupta. The restrictive nature of the diet may not be suitable for everyone.

Should you try the OMAD diet?

While the OMAD diet may offer quick weight loss results for some individuals, it is essential to weigh these benefits against potential health risks, warns Dr Rakesh Gupta.

"Long-term adherence could lead to nutritional deficiencies and other health complications. Consulting with healthcare professionals before starting such an extreme dietary regimen is advisable, particularly for those with pre-existing health conditions or concerns about sustainable weight management strategies. A more balanced approach that incorporates regular meals with nutrient-rich foods may be more beneficial for long-term health and well-being," he says.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.