Fitness trainer shares simple cardio routine for fat loss that helped him burn body fat at 46 and avoid burnout

Cardio exercises release endorphins, which improve mood and reduce stress levels. Fitness coach Reggie Macena has shared a post about a simple yet effective cardio routine that can help shed body fat. Combine cardio with a balanced diet and lifestyle for optimal weight loss and overall health. But here's where you can start, according to Reggie. Also read | Want a flat tummy? Fitness trainer shares 7 simple daily habits to burn belly fat Reggie Macena has shared details of his fat burning cardio routine. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Highlighting how cardio exercises help create a caloric deficit, which is necessary for fat loss, he said, “I used to think that the only way to burn fat was to run as hard as I could for as long as possible. Sure that will burn calories but the net effect was a body that started to breakdown and not really grow any muscle.”

How to stay in shape and avoid burnout

Reggie said that he 'switched things up as he got older/wiser'. He then shared how he and his clients ‘stay in shape and avoid burnout’:

⦿ We start slowly. All of our programs begin with only 3 days of cardio. Too much too soon is the cause of most injuries.

⦿ We have a variety of intensity’s that we work with.

⦿ One or two of the days are a Low intensity walk. Low incline and at brisk but conversational pace. The easy day.

⦿ One day a week we definitely a more challenging day. It can be walk that a little faster pace or 2- 20 min longer then our 'easy day'.

⦿ One day is our interval day. 5 minutes of the easy pace. 1.5 minute jog. 4-0-5.0 pacing. That day is used to challenge you and help build up strength and improve your overall fitness. That day is more challenging day.

‘Your goal is to find what works for you’

He further said, “The main point is that cardio is not a punishment. It’s not supposed to always be miserable. The goal is to mix in a variety of training methods that you actually enjoy and will do at least 2-3 days to begin. I prefer to do cardio after weight training or on separate days. Rarely before I weight train. My weight training days are taxing enough without the cardio. My priority as a coach is to build muscle. Cardio is secondary. Your goal is to find what works for you and begin implementing your plan.”

Consult with a healthcare and fitness professional before starting any new exercise routine.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.