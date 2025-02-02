Want a flat tummy? Fitness trainer shares 7 simple daily habits to burn belly fat

When people want to lose weight and transform their bodies, one of the most common areas they are looking to target is their belly. More specifically, they want a flat stomach. According to Neha, a certified trainer, if you are looking to burn belly fat, there are some tried-and-true diet tips and lifestyle changes that can help you see results. [Also read | Nutritionist says ‘belly fat can be the hardest to lose unless you do these 8 things’] Do you want a flat belly? Here's what you need to do, according to a fitness trainer. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Neha, who keeps sharing tips and tricks to for weight loss and fat loss on her Instagram page, Neha Fun and Fitness, in a recent post highlighted how with the right choices, you'll see a reduction in your waist in time.

Here is the 'daily routine to reduce belly fat', according to Neha, who wrote in her caption, “Tips to reduce belly fat.”

1. Eat 4-5 small meals instead of 3 big meals

Eating smaller meals throughout the day can help keep your metabolism going, which can aid in burning belly fat.

2. Drink a glass of water before every meal

This could help flush out toxins and boost metabolism.

3. Do a 30-40-minute abs workout every day

HIIT involves short bursts of intense exercise followed by brief periods of rest. This type of exercise has been shown to be effective in burning belly fat.

4. Eat more protein and fibre-based foods

Include lean proteins like chicken, fish, and tofu in your diet to help build muscle mass.

5. Have a balanced diet with lots of fruits, veggies

Fruits, vegetables, and whole grains are high in fiber, which helps reduce inflammation and promote weight loss.

6. Sleep for 7-8 hours per night

This will help regulate hormones and support weight loss.

7. Avoid stress

Engage in stress-reducing activities like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises.

Losing belly fat is not just about aesthetics; it's also about improving your overall health and reducing the risk of chronic diseases. Belly fat not only impacts your weight but can also damage your health. Click here to know of the dangers. Click here if you want to know how a woman who dropped 33 kg lost tummy, hip and thigh fat. Always remember to consult a healthcare professional before starting any new diet or exercise program.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.