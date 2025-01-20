Woman who dropped 33 kg shares how to lose tummy, hip and thigh fat: 13 things to know for sustainable weight loss

Losing fat around the tummy, hips, and thighs can be challenging, but it's achievable with a combination of healthy diet, regular exercise, and lifestyle changes. Online fitness coach Nidhi Gupta, who shed an impressive 33 kg weight, has shared a comprehensive guide to help you get started. Also read | Lose 3 kg in 7 days? Dietitian shares soup recipe for quick weight loss; find out if it actually works Nidhi Gupta's before and after weight loss photos are really impressive. (Instagram/ Nidhi Gupta)

In a recent Instagram post, Nidhi shared her before-and-after weight loss pictures and videos and wrote, “ Spot reduction is not possible; what you can do instead is...” Losing weight and belly fat takes time and effort, she says. Stick to your healthy lifestyle habits and celebrate small victories along the way.

Here's what you should do, according to Nidhi

⦿ Eat whole, natural foods such as lean protein, fresh veggies, fruits, low-fat dairy.

⦿ Aim for a safe, reasonable 1-2 pounds per week rate of weight loss by creating a 500-1000 calorie deficit in a day.

⦿ Start moving more.

⦿ Limit your added sugar and sodium.

⦿ Don’t drop below 1200 (intake of calories per day) if you are a woman and 1800 if you are a man.

⦿ First fill half of your plate with salad, then a quarter for whole grains and the last quarter for protein.

⦿ Add 15-20 minutes of walking every morning and evening.

Further revealing how she lost fat, she said

⦿ 50 minutes of strength training, 3 days a week along with 2 days of good cardio, 2 days of light workout which included taking stairs, skipping, 10,000-steps walk.

⦿ Eating home-cooked meals, clean eating even when dining outside.

⦿ Never aiming for quick and unrealistic results. Stop reduction is not possible. Overall, calorie deficit and workouts help.

⦿ You may want to lose weight primarily from hips, thighs, and tummy, but you cannot control which fat your body burns first. Fat is stored in fat cells throughout the body. Some people have more fat cells in certain 'trouble' spots, which means these areas are more prone to plump up.

⦿ When you reduce the calorie intake, your body mobilises stored fat and converts it into usable energy. Women have more body fat as compared to men. Women tend to store extra fat in the hips during pregnancy. If your waist is more than 35 for a woman and 40 for a man, this means you have a lot of visceral fat which is around your internal organs and increase your health risk.

⦿ Commit yourself to health; don’t look for shortcuts.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.