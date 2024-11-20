Woman reveals these 4 exercises helped get rid of her belly fat, reduced her waist size to 26 inches from 38 inches

Most people have cellulite; it's totally normal. Some have cellulite on their stomach. That being said, carrying excess fat in your belly can be a cause for concern since it can be dangerous to your health. If you're concerned about belly fat and looking to reduce the cellulite in your tummy area, a woman named Ridhi Sharma, who dropped 20 kg, recently shared tips that helped diminish her stomach cellulite from 38 inches to 26 inches. Also read | Woman claims she lost belly fat in just 21 days with these 6 simple vegetarian lunch options Ridhi Sharma keeps sharing her before and after weight loss photos on Instagram. (Instagram/ Ridhi Sharma)

‘I did these at least 4-5 times a week’

In a recent Instagram post, she listed 'everything that helped her get rid of belly fat'. Sharing workout videos of 'exercises that helped her reduce her waist size', she wrote in her caption, “These exercises are some of my favs which I did along with a few more you’ll find them in my reels section. I did these at least 4-5 times a week, each exercise to be performed for 1 minute.”

She added, "Do these for at least 4-5 weeks to see any changes! SPOT REDUCTION IS NOT POSSIBLE. Just doing these exercises won’t help you get abs or lose belly fat so focus on full-body workouts and losing overall body fat too! Gradually increased the intensity by doing 2-3 sets of these exercises and adding weights as well."

Top 4 exercises to reduce belly fat, according to her

⦿ Ab hold: also known as a hollow body hold, it is an isometric exercise that strengthens your core

⦿ Plank twist: it strengthens the core muscles that support your spine

⦿ V cycle: it builds core strength by working multiple areas of the core at the same time, while also challenging your balance

⦿ Leg drop: an abdominal exercise that strengthens your lower abs, helps train your core stability, and strengthens and protects your lower back

Check them out:

6 simple tips to get in shape

In her caption, Ridhi also listed some other tips that helped her reduce belly fat:

⦿ Focused on walking 8-10k steps daily

⦿ Included 20-25 gm protein in each meal

⦿ Cut down on sugar and processed foods (had them 1-2 times a month)

⦿ Dinner before 7 pm

⦿ Sleeping 7-8 hours every night

⦿ BEING CONSISTENT!! This is the most important thing if you want to lose fat from your body.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.