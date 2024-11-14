Woman claims she lost belly fat in just 21 days with these 6 simple vegetarian lunch options

Is it possible to lose belly fat in 3 weeks? According to Anushka Singh, a fitness coach and nutritionist, such a feat is possible. The fitness influencer took to Instagram to share that she reduced her belly fat in just 21 days, and she achieved the same by switching her lunch options to healthy, homemade and simple meals. This is what she ate. Fitness influencer loses belly fat in just 21 days.

Reducing belly fat with healthy lunch options

Anushka Singh shares her fitness journey on Instagram. On August 9, the fitness influencer decided to reduce her belly fat by switching to healthy vegetarian meals during lunch. As per her post, by August 31, she had shed quite a few inches. She included six healthy vegetarian lunch options in her daily meal plan, including salads for fibre intake, protein options like paneer and different pulses, and carbs like roti and rice.

1) The first meal option included salad (cucumber and carrots), paneer (100 gm) with capsicum, and white rice (60 gm), which constituted 375 calories.

2) The second meal had 551 calories and included beetroot curd raita, boiled black-eyed peas or Lobia (50 gm), and arhar dal with white rice.

3) The third lunch option had 100 gm raw paneer, 2 tablespoons curd, 100 gm chole curry, 1 chapati and cucumber). As per Anushka, it had 521 calories.

4) The fourth meal included sprouts with rice and white-eyed peas, cucumber and 1 bowl of rajma curry, and had 475 calories.

5) The fifth lunch option included cucumber salad, stir-fried veggies with sprouts, and 2 sooji cheela. It had 330 calories.

6) Lastly, Anushka's sixth lunch option included cucumber slices, 100 gm paneer bhurji, and 120 gm quinoa. It included 451 calories.

Weight loss is a subjective journey depending on a person's health, finances, mental health, and medical issues. While this meal plan worked for Anushka, there's no guarantee that it would be suitable for you. However, the meal choices included healthier alternatives. Therefore, before adopting any routine, you should consult with a professional.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.