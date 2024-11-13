Lose 2 kg in 5 days? Dietitian shares salad recipe for quick weight loss; find out if it actually works

Looking to lose weight? Making salads a big part of your diet can be helpful. If you're wondering how to fully use all those fresh fruits and veggies during your weight loss journey, dietitian Natasha Mohan recently posted a video on Instagram of her quick recipe. She also mentioned in the video, "My client ate this daily. Lost 2 kg in 5 days." Also read | 7 healthy salads you must have for weight loss Should you try weight loss salad made of fruits like apple and guava with veggies like carrot? Find out.

Full of fibre and low in calories, a good salad can serve as a full, healthy meal — as long as it's filling enough. But before we find out how realistic, effective, and safe Natasha Mohan's recipe is when it comes to dropping weight and trimming inches, let's find out how to make the salad.

Check out this salad recipe for weight loss

Chop these, and mix well:

⦿ Pineapple 1 tbsp

⦿ Apple 1 tbsp

⦿ Guava 1 tbsp

⦿ Carrot 1 tbsp

⦿ Beetroot 1 tbsp

⦿ Pomegranate 1 tbsp

For the dressing, mix:

⦿ Vinegar

⦿ Orange juice

⦿ Pinch of salt and black pepper

⦿ Black sesame seeds

⦿ White sesame seeds

Add the dressing to the fruits and vegetables. Garnish with chopped coriander. Plate the salad on top of shredded green and purple cabbage.

Should you try this salad for weight loss?

If you're struggling to lose weight, eating healthy salads could be a simple thing that helps you meet your goals. Dr Amitabha Roy, a Kolkata-based general medicine physician, says salad aids digestion, making it an ideal recipe for clean eating. But what about Natasha Mohan's recipe that she claims led to her client's '2kg weight loss in 5 days'?

He says that salads are supposed to be low in calories — perfect for weight loss. But Natasha's salad includes lots of fruits, which contain sugar. He says, “Fruits are relatively high in sugar compared to other whole foods. However, they’re still a healthy option to add to your daily diet as whole fruits are packed with nutrients such as vitamins, antioxidants and fibre.”

Dr Amitabha Roy believes in following a balanced, nutrient-dense diet for losing weight, and fresh fruits are part of that. In fact, he recommends eating a minimum of three to four fruits a day.

He adds, “But stop mixing all your fruits in a bowl of salad. Have one fruit at a time. Different fruits do not mix well and digest at different rates. Having such a salad could lead to bloating. Moreover, eat the fruits that are in season instead of blindly following this salad recipe.”

Dr Kiran Soni, head, department of nutrition and health, Yatharth Hospital, Greater Noida, had told HT Lifestyle in an earlier interview, "Weight loss would depend on the person's current weight, height and metabolic rate. People who have more muscle can lose weight faster compared to those who are obese and therefore have more fat."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.