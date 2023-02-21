7 healthy salads you must have for weight loss

Salad is a popular choice for fitness enthusiasts as it is not only a powerhouse of nutrients but also a low-calorie and filling option people can have in between the meals to keep themselves full and satiated. Most salads are high in fibre which can also help with digestive issues and keep up the metabolism. You can include salad made of cucumber, onion, tomato, beetroot etc in your meal to control your portions or you can have it as a standalone healthy snack. Considering salads have seasonal ingredients, there isn't a better way to combine your health and fitness goals. (Also read: National Cook a Sweet Potato Day: Mouthwatering sweet potato recipes to try)

From French salad, English salad, Ceaser salad, Greek salad to tofu salad, there is a variety of salads you can put together quickly if you have done all the preparations in advance.

Dr Anumiita Pathakk, Senior Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, suggests some healthy salad recipes that will help in your weight loss journey.

1 QUINOA SALAD

If your taste buds are friendly to quinoa seeds, then this can be a healthy meal replacer or mid-time snacking option.

Ingredients

2 servings

Quinoa boiled: 40 gm

Green and red peppers chopped: 30 gm

Oregano finely chopped: 1 tbsp

Lemon juice: 1 tbsp

Basil leaves: 1 tbsp

Olive oil: 1 tbsp

Zucchini: 1

Salt as per taste

How to make

- Drain water from quinoa.

- Mix all veggies with quinoa in a salad bowl.

- Mix olive oil, lemon juice and all other seasonings.

- Salad is ready to serve.

2. LOTUS SEEDS SALAD

Ingredients

2 servings

Lotus seeds roasted: 2 cups

Onion chopped: 1 small

Tomato chopped: 1 small

Mint leaves: 1 handful

Green coriander: 1 tbsp.

Cucumber chopped: 1 cup

Mint and coriander chatni: 3 tbsp.

Ginger Julienne: 1 tbsp.

Chaat masala: As per taste

Salt: as per taste

How to make

Mix all the ingredients well in a big bowl and garnish it with mint and coriander leaves for serving.

3. AMARANTH SEEDS SALAD

Amaranth is a good source of protein and fibre; both are key nutrients for weight loss. And this salad is a very good option for vegan diet.

Ingredients

2 servings

Amaranth seeds (roasted): 1 cup

Cucumber (finely chopped): half cup

Onion (chopped): half cup

Bell pepper (chopped): 1/4 cup

Tomatoes (chopped): 1/4 cup

Coriander (chopped): 1 tbsp.

Black gram (soaked):1/4 cup

Olive oil: 1 tbsp.

Lemon juice: 1 tbsp.

Black pepper: ¼ tsp

Salt as per taste

How to make:

Mix all the chopped vegetables, amaranth seeds and black gram together and toss it with olive oil and garnish it with coriander leaves.

4. EGGS AND SPINACH SALAD

Eggs are good source of protein and make you feel full for a longer span so with the dash of spinach this salad is a good combination of iron and calcium too.

Ingredients

2 servings

Eggs (boiled): 2

Canola oil: 1 tbsp.

Bread croutons: half cup

Tomato (chopped): 1

Sweet basil leaves: 6 to 8

Spinach leaves (Finely chopped): ½ cup

Salt as per taste.

How to make

Shallow fry eggs then mix all the vegetables except spinach. When this mixture cools down, mix spinach and salt and other seasonings. Salad is ready.

5. ASIAN TOFU AND BEANS SALAD

Tofu is a phyto protein, phytoestrogen and low in carbohydrates. This salad can be a miracle salad for women's weight loss journey.

2 servings

Ingredients

Tofu (Baked diced): 100 grams

Soya sauce: 1 tsp

Tahini: 2 tbsp.

Water: 2 tbsp.

Spring onion (chopped): 1 tbsp.

Onion (chopped): 1 medium size

Tomato (diced): ½ cup

French beans (chopped): 4 to 5

White beans (boiled): 2 tbsp.

Salt as per taste

How to make:

Add the baked tofu cubes in a large bowl add soya sauce mix it well.

Bake it for 15 minutes. After baking keep it aside to cool.

Mix all the ingredients together and toss it well with all the seasonings and enjoy your salad.

6 CHICKEN SALAD:

2 Servings

Ingredients:

Cooked chicken: 2 cups

Bell pepper (chopped): half cup

Spring onion (finely chopped): 1 stick

Olives (roughly chopped): 6 to 7

Onion (chopped): 1 medium size

Apple (sliced): 1

Lettuce (chopped): 1

Mayonnaise: 2 tbsp.

Lemon juice: 1 tbsp.

Salt and pepper as per taste.

How to make:

Mix well mayonnaise, lemon juice salt and black pepper.

Add all the vegetables and chicken into this diced with lettuce leaves.

Serve cold.

7. PROTEIN BOOSTER SALAD

Ingredients

2 servings

Chickpea (boiled): 1 cup

Moong (sprouts): ½ cup

Onion (chopped): 1 medium

Cucumber (chopped): ½ cup

Tomato (diced): 1 medium

Capsicum (diced): 1 medium

Salad leaves (diced): ¼ cup

Chili (chopped): 2

Lemon juice: 2 tbsp.

Mixed herbs: 2 tsp

Salt and black pepper as per taste

How to make

Mix all the ingredients, toss it with lemon juice and mixed herbs. Serve it cold.

"Not only for weight loss, but salads are also very good your skin, hair, pigmentation, postpartum weight loss, inch loss and for your overall health. Salads are potent source of soluble and insoluble fibre and antioxidants. These are easy to make and ready to eat food. Considering all health benefits incorporate more varieties of salad in your diet," says Dr Pathakk.

