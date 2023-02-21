National Cook a Sweet Potato Day: Mouthwatering sweet potato recipes to try

Sweet potato can be your go to snack when it comes to satiating those mid-meal cravings considering it is a storehouse of fibre, vitamins, and minerals and also high in beta-carotene, which gets converted into vitamin A. Sweet potato has interestingly no connection with potato and belongs to the Convolvulaceae family. It comes in colours like orange, white, and purple. Sweet potatoes have anti-inflammatory properties and can keep chronic diseases away. It's also beneficial for people with diabetes as it can help control blood sugar levels. The fibre in sweet potatoes can help promote a healthy digestive system and prevent constipation. (Also read: National Pancake Day 2023: 3 nutritious pancake recipes for breakfast)

National Cook a Sweet Potato Day is being celebrated on February 22 this year and is aimed at spreading awareness about the benefits of this vegetable. Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa shares 3 interesting recipes with HT Digital.

Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Quinoa, Kale, Dried Cranberries, and Feta (Salad)

Ingredients

Sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed - 3

Extra-virgin olive oil, divided - 5 tbsp.

Kosher salt

Black pepper

Dried quinoa, rinsed under cold water - 20gm

Tuscan kale, thinly sliced - ½ bunch

Cranberries - ½ dried

Balsamic vinegar - 1 tbsp

Feta, crumbled - 1/2

Method

• Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Cover a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Arrange sweet potatoes on the baking sheet, drizzle 2 tablespoons olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Toss to coat and roast until golden and tender for 25 minutes.

• Meanwhile, combine quinoa and 2 cups of water in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer, cover for 15 minutes. Remove from heat covered and let it settle for 5 mins. Scoop quinoa onto a paper towel-lined baking sheet to cool slightly.

• In a large bowl, combine quinoa, sweet potatoes, kale, and cranberries. In a small bowl, whisk together balsamic vinegar and the remaining 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Drizzle vinegar over salad, tossing gently to combine. Season with salt and pepper and stir in the feta just before serving.

2. Thai Chicken Curry with Sweet Potato

Ingredients

Light coconut milk - 1 can

Red curry paste - 2 tbsp

Brown sugar - 2 tsp

Kosher salt and pepper

Bone-in chicken thighs - 8 small

Red pepper - 1

Sweet potatoes - 2 small

Frozen peas - 1 cup

Lime zest - 1 tsp

Lime juice - 3 tbsp

Low-sodium soy sauce - 1 tbsp

Chopped fresh basil

Method

• In a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker, whisk together coconut milk, curry paste, brown sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Add the chicken and red pepper and toss to combine.

• Scatter sweet potatoes over the top and cook, covered, until the chicken is cooked through, 5 to 6 hours on low or 3 to 4 hours on high.

• Remove and discard the bones from chicken. Gently fold in the peas, lime zest, juice, and soy sauce and cook until heated through, for 2 minutes. Cut the potatoes into smaller pieces.

• Serve the chicken curry with Sweet Potato and rice, sprinkle with basil according to your taste. Enjoy.

3. Sweet Potato Tots with Creamy Ketchup

Ingredients

Sweet potato, peeled - 1 large

Egg - 1

All-purpose flour - 30g

Sea salt - ¼ teaspoon

Paprika - ¼ teaspoon

Garlic powder - ¼ teaspoon

Oil, for deep frying - 3 cups

Creamy Ketchup:

Plain Greek yogurt - 58g

Ketchup - 60g

Instructions

For the tots

• Boil water, add whole sweet potato and cook for about 15 minutes till it is slightly softened, but not easily mashed but able to grate it. Drain and let it sit until it cools down a bit and then grate with a cheese grater.

• Combine the shredded potato and egg in a medium bowl and use a fork to mix. In another bowl, combine the flour, salt, paprika and garlic powder. Add the flour mixture to the potato and stir to combine.

• Pour the oil into a deep fryer or in to a heavy pot. Heat the oil until it is 375ºF. Place a few sheets of paper towels on a plate to drain the tots when they are done cooking.

• Form the potato mixture into 1-inch balls and add to the hot oil, being careful not to overcrowd the pot. (It will take you several batches to cook all of the potato mixture.) Fry for 3 minutes, then remove with a slotted spoon and drain on the paper-towel lined plate. Repeat with the remaining batter, allowing the oil to come back to temperature between batches.

For the sauce:

In a small bowl, combine the yogurt and the ketchup. Serve with the hot tots.

