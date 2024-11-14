Beer drinkers, beware: How your favourite beverage might be sabotaging your diet and health

If you're someone who enjoys a drink now and then, you might want to pay attention to this! Many of us have our go-to alcoholic beverages, whether it's a cold beer after work, a glass of wine with dinner, or a cocktail for a night out. But have you ever wondered how your drink of choice affects your health, especially your diet? Well, a new study revealed some surprising findings about the impact of different types of alcohol on your overall well-being. (Also read: Cryo is trending: Here’s all you need about this cold therapy ) A study reveals beer drinkers tend to have worse dietary habits than wine drinkers.(Unsplash)

Study reveals that people who primarily drink beer might not be making the best dietary choices compared to those who opt for wine or liquor. The research, which involved over 1,900 current drinkers in the U.S., analysed their alcohol consumption habits and compared them to their scores on the Healthy Eating Index (HEI). The results might make you rethink your drink and your diet.

Impact of beer on diet quality and health risks

"Beer-only drinkers were more likely to have lower income, higher rates of smoking, and less physical activity compared to those who consumed other types of alcohol," explains study author Peng-Sheng Ting, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Tulane University, in the journal Nutrients. “In the fully adjusted multivariable model, beer-only drinkers had an HEI score that was 3.12 points lower than wine-only drinkers.”

Beer drinkers may face worse dietary habits compared to other alcohol users.(Pixabay)

The HEI, a standard measure of diet quality, awards higher scores for healthier diets. Ting's research showed that beer-only drinkers scored notably lower in several important areas, including the intake of refined grains, vegetables, fruits, and healthy fats.

"Alcohol overuse is the leading cause of cirrhosis in the U.S., and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) is rapidly increasing," says Madeline Novack, chief resident at Tulane School of Medicine's internal medicine residency program and lead author of the study, in a media release. "Both types of liver disease often coexist, and lifestyle changes are key to managing and preventing these conditions, starting with understanding the link between alcohol use and poor nutrition."

How alcohol choices affect your health

Interestingly, the study also found that liquor and cocktail drinkers, as well as those who consumed multiple types of alcohol, had HEI scores similar to wine-only drinkers. This suggests that the type of alcohol consumed, rather than the quantity, could influence overall dietary habits.

Your drink choice could impact diet quality and health(Unsplash)

The researchers speculate that cultural norms and social contexts surrounding different alcoholic beverages may influence the foods people typically pair with them. For instance, wine is often enjoyed alongside a full meal, while beer tends to be paired with snacks or pub-style foods. Regardless of the reason, the message is clear: Your choice of alcoholic drink could be impacting your health in unexpected ways. For those dealing with liver disease or other diet-related conditions, this new research serves as an important wake-up call.

The study authors suggest that “targeted patient education and public health campaigns may be effective in addressing the combined impact of alcohol consumption and poor diet quality on chronic disease risk.” Basically, if you're more mindful of what you drink and make an effort to pair alcohol with healthier foods, it can really make a difference. So, next time you go for that beer, maybe switch it up with a glass of wine or a mixed drink. Your body (and your waistline) will probably thank you later!

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.