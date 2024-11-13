Cryo is trending: Here’s all you need about this cold therapy

With cryo masks, rollers, and other frosty tools all the rage, cold therapy is touted as the ultimate beauty and wellness hack. Cryotherapy is blowing up on Instagram, with over 2 million views under #cryotherapy and similar hashtags, as beauty lovers and wellness junkies chill out to get that glow. Celebs like Jennifer Aniston and Lady Gaga are obsessed too. Aniston’s added it to her go-to wellness hacks, and Gaga swears by it for easing chronic pain and recharging her energy. The trend promises to boost radiance, reduce puffiness, and deliver rejuvenation, these icy innovations have fans raving. But are they truly revolutionary, or just another fleeting trend? experts weigh in on whether the hype is justified. According to Dr. Amit Bangia, cryotherapy exposes the body to ultra-low temperatures—sometimes as frigid as -200°F (-129°C)—for just a few minutes, typically in cryo chambers

According to Dr. Amit Bangia, cryotherapy exposes the body to ultra-low temperatures—sometimes as frigid as -200°F (-129°C)—for just a few minutes, typically in cryo chambers. Once reserved for sports recovery, this “cold therapy” is now embraced for skincare benefits like collagen stimulation and reduced inflammation. “Cryotherapy has gained popularity in dermatology for treating conditions like skin tags, warts, and even pre-cancerous lesions,” shares Dr. Shweta Manchanda, Consultant Dermatologist at Aakash Healthcare. While the chill can firm up skin and reduce inflammation, experts say the effects may be temporary—so don’t toss out your moisturizer just yet.

Wellness claims of cryo

From immunity boosts to energy surges, cryotherapy fans swear by its wellness perks. Dr. Dimple Jangda, Founder of Prana by Dimple, notes that exposure to cold can lower cortisol levels, helping to manage stress and inflammation. “Cryotherapy enhances circulation, which can support immune health, especially during flu season,” she explains. However, while the benefits sound promising, experts caution that cryotherapy works best as a complementary treatment, not a magic fix.

Do cryoskin products really work?

Cryotherapy-inspired skincare tools, like cryo rollers and masks, bring cooling benefits straight to your bathroom. These at-home tools promise to reduce puffiness, tighten pores, and give an instant glow. But Dr. Amit Bangia suggests managing expectations. “Cryoskin products provide a quick, refreshing boost, but they lack the long-term impact of professional cryotherapy,” he says. For best results, Dr. Bangia recommends combining these tools with proven ingredients like vitamin C or retinol for skin that truly glows.

While cryo tools offer some impressive, short-lived effects, they’re best viewed as part of a well-rounded skincare and wellness routine. As Dr. Bangia notes, “For sustained benefits, professional treatments are more effective.”