Integrating physical activity into daily routine is essential for maintaining overall health and well-being as regular physical activity not only enhances cardiovascular fitness but also contributes to muscle strength, flexibility and endurance and physical exercise plays a crucial role in mental health, as it can reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression while boosting mood through the release of endorphins. In short, engaging in physical exercise is essential for maintaining overall health and well-being and it involves a wide range of activities that elevate the heart rate and promote bodily movement. Tips to encourage physical activity in our daily routines (Photo by Pop Sugar)

The Power of Small Changes:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Lakshmi Priya, MPT, MIAP, IHFA(CAPES), Diploma in Football Medicine (FIFA) at Apollo Clinic, suggested, “To make exercise a natural part of your day, start by setting realistic and specific goals, such as a daily 10-minute walk or a short home workout. Choosing activities that you genuinely enjoy, whether it's dancing, swimming, or hiking, can greatly enhance your motivation and adherence. Incorporating movement into everyday tasks can also be effective; for instance, opting for stairs instead of elevators, walking or biking for short errands, and doing quick exercises while cooking or watching TV all contribute to increased physical activity.”

She shared, “Establishing a routine by scheduling exercise like any other important appointment helps in building consistency. Engaging in social exercise can make workouts more enjoyable and help with accountability, so consider involving friends or family in your physical activities. Leveraging technology such as fitness apps or wearable trackers can provide structure and variety, keeping you motivated. For those with sedentary jobs, integrating movement at work, like using standing desks or taking short walking breaks, can be beneficial.”

Fun Ways to Sneak in Exercise:

Dr Lakshmi Priya added, “Breaking exercise into shorter sessions throughout the day can fit better into a busy schedule. Setting up fun challenges, whether personal or with others, can add an element of excitement to your routine. It's important to listen to your body and adjust activities as needed to avoid injury. Celebrating small milestones and rewarding yourself can also keep motivation high. Flexibility in your routine ensures that you can adapt to changes in your schedule while staying active. Ultimately, finding a balance that integrates physical activity seamlessly into your lifestyle is key to achieving long-term health benefits.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Brunda MS, Consultant - Internal Medicine at Aster CMI Hospital in Bangalore, recommended, “One effective strategy is to identify opportunities for movement throughout the day, such as dancing, cycling, practicing yoga, strength training, taking the stairs, parking further away from entrances, or even engaging in short walking breaks during work hours. Individuals can experience significant improvements in their physical condition, including weight management and increased energy levels. One might aim to walk a certain number of steps each day or participate in a weekly fitness class. Utilizing technology, such as fitness trackers or mobile applications, can provide valuable feedback and encouragement, helping individuals monitor their progress and celebrate milestones. It is essential to cultivate a mindset that values physical activity as an integral part of daily life.”

Transform Daily Chores into Fitness Routines:

Understanding that in our fast-paced, technology-driven world, it is easy to fall into sedentary habits, Palak Dengla, Chief Physiotherapist at Aster RV Hospital in Bengaluru, gushed over the transformative power of incorporating regular movement into daily life. She advised some practical, easy-to-implement tips to boost your physical activity without disrupting your routine -

1. The “Commercial Break Challenge”: Next time you're watching TV, turn ad breaks into mini workout sessions. Try push-ups, squats, or jumping jacks during each commercial. It's a fun way to accumulate exercise minutes throughout your day.

2. Walk and Talk: Take your phone calls on the move. Whether it's a work call or catching up with friends, pop in your earbuds and stroll around your neighborhood or office. You'll be amazed at how quickly the steps add up.

3. Desk Stretches: Combat the perils of prolonged sitting with simple desk stretches. Set hourly reminders to stand up, touch your toes, or do gentle twists. These micro-breaks improve circulation and keep muscles flexible.

4. Soleous Push ups: Be it long hours of sitting at your desk or while in flight or standing while cooking in your kitchen, one can easily combat the negative effects of blood pooling in the feet and reduce the risk of diabetes by simply raising their heels at least 80-100 times a day.

5. Stair Sprints: Elevators are convenient, but stairs are your secret weapon for fitness. Remind yourself to take the stairs whenever possible. For an extra boost, try taking them two at a time or doing calf raises on each step.

6. The "Toothbrush Squat": Turn your oral hygiene routine into a leg workout. While brushing your teeth, do gentle squats or calf raises. It's an easy way to strengthen your lower body without taking extra time out of your day.

7. Grocery Bag Bicep Curls: Transform your shopping trips into strength training sessions. As you carry your groceries, do a few bicep curls before putting them away. It's a practical way to work your arms and make unpacking more engaging.

8. Dance While You Clean: Put on your favorite playlist and dance as you do household chores. Not only will you make cleaning more enjoyable, but you'll also burn calories and improve coordination.

9. Park and Walk: When running errands, park your car farther from entrances. These extra steps accumulate over time, improving your cardiovascular health and burning additional calories.

10. Standing Meetings: Suggest standing or walking meetings at work. They tend to be shorter, more focused, and provide a welcome break from sitting. Plus, they naturally incorporate more movement into your workday.

11. The "Commercial Product Workout": Use everyday items as exercise equipment. Water bottles can become weights for arm exercises, and a sturdy chair can be used for tricep dips or incline push-ups.

Remember, the key to long-term success is consistency, not intensity. Start small and slowly maximise your physical endeavours and your body will thank you with improved energy, mood and overall health.

By incorporating these simple strategies into your daily routine, you are not just adding movement – you are investing in a healthier, more vibrant future. So why wait? Start your voyage to a more active lifestyle today adding healthy life to your years to come.