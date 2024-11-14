Woman drops waist size from 38 to 26 inches with these easy exercises. Watch

Reducing waist size can be a challenging goal for many, especially when striving for that ideal hourglass shape with a slim waistline. Online content creator Ridhi Sharma frequently shares insights into her fitness routines and weight loss strategies. In a recent new video, she revealed how she managed to drop her waist size from 38 to 26 inches through a dedicated set of exercises. If you are looking to shed those stubborn inches, scroll down to take notes. (Also read: Lose 2 kg in 5 days? Dietitian shares salad recipe for quick weight loss; find out if it actually works ) A woman reveals her exercise routine for reducing waist size.(Instagram/@getfitwithrid)

Exercises to lose belly fat

In the video, Ridhi can be seen performing the following exercises that helped her lose belly fat and achieve her ideal waistline.

Ab hold: This exercise strengthens the core and helps tighten the abdominal muscles, effectively targeting belly fat.

Plank twist: This move works the obliques, helping tone the sides and sculpt a more defined waistline.

V cycles: A great exerices to engage both the upper and lower abs, promoting a toned and flatter stomach.

Leg drop: This exercise targets the lower abs, helping to reduce belly fat and improve core strength.

How often should you do these exercises?

Ridhi shared some valuable tips in her caption, explaining the routine that helped her achieve her fitness goals. She mentioned, “These exercises are some of my favs which I did along with a few more – you’ll find them in my Reels section. I did these at least 4-5 times a week, each exercise performed for 1 minute. Do these for at least 4-5 weeks to see any changes!”

She further shared, “‼️SPOT REDUCTION IS NOT POSSIBLE‼️ Just doing these exercises won’t help you get abs or lose belly fat, so focus on full-body workouts and losing overall body fat too!” To keep challenging herself, Ridhi gradually increased the intensity by “doing 2-3 sets of these exercises and adding weights as well.”

Consistency is ‘key’

In addition to her workout routine, Ridhi shared that she focused on other lifestyle changes: “I made sure to walk 8-10k steps daily, included 20-25 grams of protein in each meal, and cut down on sugar and processed foods to just 1-2 times a month.” She also highlighted the importance of timing and rest, saying, “Dinner before 7 pm, sleeping 7-8 hours every night” were also part of her routine.

Her biggest takeaway? Consistency. She stated, “BEING CONSISTENT!! This is the most important thing if you want to lose fat from your body. It took me a long time to finally get where I am today, and you won’t see results quickly. But if you stay consistent, you will get there. So don’t give up—it will take time, but it will happen!”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.