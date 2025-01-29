Want a flat tummy? Fitness trainer shares 5 tips to help lose belly fat: ‘Avoid drinking your calories’

Do you want a flat belly and get rid of all the fat that is accumulated there? Fitness trainer and influencer Gina Amin believes it is not a sprint but a journey to get there. You will have to make big lifestyle changes, exercise diligently, and take care of the nutrients you consume because ‘abs are built in the kitchen’. Fitness trainer Gina shared 5 tips that will help you achieve a flat tummy.

In a recent post, Gina shared five tips on how to lose belly fat and achieve a flat tummy, saying that real change takes time and it is never an ‘overnight transformation’. But it can be achieved by ‘consistency, patience, and making small, powerful decisions that add to big results’. Let's check out the tips she shared.

How to get a flat tummy

1. Avoid drinking your calories

Gina revealed that she did not always have a flat stomach, and the number 1 thing she did in her journey to lose all the belly fat was cut out the sugary drinks, including sugary ‘healthy’ green juice, alcohol and even some smoothies because it's not doing anything for you and it's just marketing. “[They] add up quickly without filling you up. If you're thirsty or you need something to sip on, drink some water,” Gina said.

2. Portion control

Gina suggested that you don’t need to cut out your favourite foods, but you need to learn balance. Pay attention to your portion sizes and avoid mindless overeating. Carbs are not the enemy, but make sure that your plate doesn't look like it's for a family of five. See how much rice, potatoes or any other type of carb you are eating. Portions really do matter. “We are so used to seeing big portions that we think it's normal, but it's not normal,” she explained.

3. Be in a deficit

Eating a calorie-deficit diet is important during your fat-loss journey. For the most part, you need to burn more than you consume. Create a sustainable calorie deficit through balanced eating and exercise.

“Do you notice how all these tips are nutrition-based? Because abs are made in the kitchen. You can work out as much as you want, but if you're eating wrong, your abs are not going to show up. Everybody has abs, okay? They are just covered with a layer of fat. So, you need to be in a caloric deficit,” she added.

4. Mindfully eat

Slow down and pay attention to your hunger cues. Focus on nourishing your body, not just satisfying your cravings.

5. It's a lifestyle change

Most importantly, all these changes are not temporary; they are lifestyle changes you need to make for better results. “There are no ifs and buts. Go get your waist trainer. Go get your slim tea, but it's not going to work. Exercising, doing your cardio, and doing your strength training will help you stay within a deficit. If you want to look a certain way, you must adopt this lifestyle because it is a lifestyle change. Just like how you brush your teeth, you also go to the gym. It's a non-negotiable," Gina said.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.