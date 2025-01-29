New mom Sonnalli Seygall shows 8 exercises she did every day in 9th month of pregnancy for 'normal delivery'

Sonnalli's pregnancy workout for ‘normal delivery’

Sonnalli shared that by incorporating these exercises into her routine, she was able to prepare her body for a normal delivery. Highlighting how exercise is still beneficial in the ninth month of pregnancy, the actor said it was crucial to modify your routine to accommodate your body's changes.

'Normal birth was one of my top priorities'

Sonnalli wrote, “These Swiss ball exercises towards the later stages of my pregnancy really helped open my pelvis for a natural and a normal birth. They also helped a lot with lower back aches and pains! Try them.”

The actor also said, “With the amount of C-section rates going up, working towards having a normal birth was one of my top priorities throughout my pregnancy (With due respect to sometimes when a Caesarean birth is absolutely necessary and a blessing in those cases!)”

From sitting on the Swiss ball and moving her hips side-to-side, which shifted the ball to the right and left, to moving the ball around in a circle and adding arm movement to the mix, Sonnalli did most of the exercises with ease and confidence. She also lifted the ball up and down as part of her 8-step workout routine.

Remember to prioritising your health, comfort, and baby's well-being during the final month of pregnancy. If you have any concerns or questions, always consult with your healthcare provider. Click here to learn about the five simple exercises you can do if you have back pain during pregnancy.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.