Relieve pregnancy back pain fast: 5 simple exercises every mom-to-be needs

One of the most common issues in women during pregnancy is lower back pain and it can start as early as in the first trimester of pregnancy. So, we got an expert on board to spill the beans on how to avoid the backache or what can be done to safely take care of it during pregnancy.

Why does the backache occur in pregnancy?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kavita Singh, Physiotherapist and Lactation Expert at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in New Delhi, answered -

The most common reason is weight gain. So, weight gain during a healthy pregnancy is typically between 9 and 15 kilograms and our spine has to support that weight. This causes lower back ache. The growing uterus is also putting pressure on the blood vessels and the nerves in the pelvis. Which further adds to the backache. The second common reason is postural changes in pregnancy. The center of gravity shifts forward. Now, because of this, women tend to stand with their weight forward. So focusing on your posture is very important. As the baby grows, our center of gravity shifts forward, and so we tend to put an excess amount of stress on our low back because we tend to arch out a lot. Third are changes in hormones during pregnancy. Your body makes a hormone called relaxin, which makes the ligaments in the pelvic area relax and become loose to help in the final delivery process. But the same hormone can cause the ligaments that support the spine to become loose, leading to instability and pain. Fourth, as the uterus expands up to abdominal cavity the two parallel sheets of muscles give space. These are known as rectus abdominis muscles. They typically run from the ribcage to the pubic bone. They tend to separate along the center, and this separation also increases the back pain.

Do you know the biggest cause of back pain in pregnancy is stress?

According to Kavita Singh, any emotional stress can cause muscle tension and muscle spasm in the back, leading to backache.

How do I prevent backache in pregnancy?

Kavita Singh suggested, “Maintaining good posture is the best prevention. As your uterus and baby grow, your center of gravity shifts forward, leading to overarching of the back muscles. Now this is known as lumbar lordosis or anterior pelvic tilt, which can strain the muscles in your lower back.”

How to maintain the right posture in pregnancy?

Kavita Singh advised, “Learn to stand up straight with a neutral spine. Shoulders should be relaxed and backwards without drooping forward. Your head should not be going forward, and your shoulders are not rounded. Make sure that your spine is straight and neutral. When you stand, make sure your weight distribution on both legs is equal. In case of long standing, you can rest your one foot on a low step stool and take frequent breaks to change your legs.”

Adding that your sitting posture is also important, Kavita Singh recommended, “Choose a chair that support your back nicely or place a small pillow for support. Always remember to sit up straight and tall. In case of a long sitting job, take a break after every 30 minutes, 1 hour to stand up or walk. Move away from your desk regularly for 5 minute break and get some fresh air or walk at lunchtime. Get the right footwear. Wear low-heeled, not flat, shoes with some good arch support.”

During the first and third trimesters, hormones are the most variable. Kavita Singh said, “You may see a woman who has barely gained any weight but is still complaining of low back pain because of relaxin, which moving her pelvis to get ready for baby. Which increases in the third trimester. Postural changes are also very common in the third trimester.”

Exercises to do

Kavita Singh asserted to always ask your obstetrician before starting any exercises during pregnancy.

Cat and camel exercise: To start the exercise, come to the all-fours position. With shoulders over your hands and hips over your knees. Gently exhale and contract your abdominal muscles, pushing your spine up toward the ceiling and touching your chin to your chest. Hold for 10-15 seconds with normal breathing and release the pose to come back in the starting position. Perform 10 repetitions. Bridging: This is a beautiful exercise for back muscle strengthening. To do this exercise, lie down on your back and bend the knees so that your back is relaxed and flat on the floor. Place your hands on the side now, inhale, and gently lift up your hip and hold it for 5-10 seconds, then slowly exhale and bring the hip down again. Repeat the exercise 10 times. Deep abdominal breathing: You can perform this exercise in a sitting or lying-down position. Place both your hands on the belly area and start with belly breathing. Inhale, move the belly button out, inhale through your mouth, and move the belly button towards the spine. Do 5-8 reps. Make sure to inhale and exhale without creating any extra pressure on the abdominal area. Move the belly in and out effortlessly in a rhythmical pattern. Make sure to relax your butt , and vaginal muscles. Lion stretch: This is a wonderful stretch for your back, pelvis, and thighs. Start in the all-fours position. Keep your arms straight and your hands directly under your shoulders. Now increase the distance between your knees, and without moving your hands, sit back. Move your hip towards the heel as far as comfortable. Now drop the head and chest as well. Hold the position for 10 seconds and at least 5 repetitions. Super women: Come to the all-fours position; keep your spine straight. Slowly raise your right arm and left leg up, parallel to the ground. Hold for 5-10 seconds and resume the starting position. Then alternate the exercise from the other side. Perform 10 repetitions.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.