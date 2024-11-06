Sonnalli Seygall on embracing motherhood: I'm not scared, I'm excited

Actor Sonnalli Seygall, who is all set to embrace motherhood, tells us in an exclusive chat that she's been "feeling great" and her pregnancy journey so far has been "super smooth with literally no complaints whatsoever". "The whole idea of it (motherhood) is so exciting. Of course, I'm aware of it every second, and there’s a lot of planning going on now and I'm in the nesting phase, as they call it. Towards the eighth-ninth month, you start getting into it. My best friend prepared me for this; suddenly, you'll be like, "Oh my God, I'll have to wash the baby clothes!" I woke up in the middle of the night one time thinking about a crib I need to ask my friend about and I went on a loop about it. So, yes, I know I’m in the nesting phase now, and it’s exciting to be aware of it," says Sonnalli, who tied the knot with hotelier Ashesh L Sajnani in 2023. Sonnalli Seygall

Talking about a beautiful moment when it hit her that in less a month "there’s going to be an entire different human being", Sonnalli, who featured in JNU: Jahangir National University and Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai this year, shares, "I was scrolling through my camera to show a friend a picture, and suddenly a photo from my last scan came up. It just hit me: that’s my baby's face!," adding, "As an outsider, I would think, “Yeah, I’m sure it’s great,” but when you feel it, there are no words to describe it."

Ask her if she's mentally prepared and she promptly says she's feeling “extremely confident about the whole birthing process”. "I'm not scared, I'm actually quite excited for it," she says adding, "When it comes to the material stuff like clothes and the nursery, we don’t do a lot before the baby arrives. My mom bought minimal things and I too just got the basics I might need immediately like the stroller and the basinet."

So what is her top priority right now? "I’m focused on setting up the nursery, keeping comfort as the top priority," she says, adding, "Even if some things aren't done or change last minute, I’m not letting myself stress over those things because what’s the point of being stressed while bringing a life into the world? you have to feel happy about every little thing, even if things don't go the way you want to. So, I want to enjoy every moment and stay positive, surrounding myself with positive vibes and people."

What about support from her husband? "It’s been amazing! I saw a different side of Ashesh when we got married, even though we dated for eight years before tying the knot. Now, since this journey of parenthood began, he has been incredible. There's not one thing I would change. We’re having fun together, sending each other funny kid reels."

So, has the question whether they want to have a baby boy or a girl ever come up during their discussions? "Of course! We often think about it and have funny debates. Also now, towards the end, people are making predictions based on the shape of my belly, which drives Ashesh a little crazy because one day they are saying it’s a boy, other days a girl. I find it fun to play this guessing game, even if it gets a bit overwhelming. But it’s funny and sometimes even cute how random people will predict when I go out, click a selfie and congratulate."