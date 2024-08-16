Sonnalli Seygall announces first pregnancy: From beer bottles to baby bottles

The stork is going to visit Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani soon, and they are super excited about entering the new phase of life. The actor shared the news of her pregnancy on Friday, saying she is overjoyed about it. Also read: Sonnalli Seygall reveals how ‘vastu’ helped reduce her husband's alcohol consumption Actor Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot with Ashesh L Sajnani in June, 2023.

Time for good news

Sonnalli, best known for her role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, took to Instagram to share the good news by sharing pictures of herself flaunting the baby bump. She shared a series of photographs on social media. In the first picture, Sonnalli is seen showing off her baby bump as she eats chips, while her husband Ashesh is taking a sip from the beer bottle, and looking at the baby's milk bottle with amusement. The picture also features their pet dog.

The second picture shows Sonnalli reading a book titled ‘Ayurveda Mama’, while her dog Shamsher is seen next to a book titled ‘How to be a Big Brother!’. The third snap features a book titled ‘The Daily Dad’ kept next to a flower vase and a cup of coffee.

"From beer bottles to baby bottles… Ashesh’s life is about to change! As for me, some things stay the same… Was eating for 1… now eating for 2! Meanwhile Shamsher is taking notes on how to be a good big brother,” she wrote as caption, adding, “Overjoyed & Grateful… Keep us in your prayers”.

The actor also revealed that she will deliver the baby at the end of this year, writing, “December 2024 (baby emoji) coming”.

Congratulations are in order

As soon as the post went up, Sonnalli’s fans and friends took to the comment section of the post to send across love and good wishes. Actor Aahana Kumra congratulated the couple with red heart emojis, while actor Sumona Chakravarti wrote, “Omg…. Yaaayyyy that’s brilliant news!!!!”. Actor Chahatt Khanna commented, “How sweet .. Khoob sara pyaar dono ko! Blessings.”

About the couple

After dating for several years, Sonnalli got married to restauranteur-hotelier Ashesh in June 2023.

After dating for over five years, Sonnalli tied the knot with hotelier Ashesh Sajnani on June 7 2023. The Pyaar ka Punchnama actor had a number of celebrity friends attending her wedding festivities. At that time, she said that felt “genuine love” during her wedding ceremonies as her friends from the industry and outside the industry were there on her big day.