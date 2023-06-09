Sonnalli Seygall wedding reception pics, videos: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Nushrratt Bharucha attend in stylish looks

Actors Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Nushrratt Bharucha, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal, Ravie Dubey and Varun Sharma, among other celebs attended Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception on Thursday. The newlyweds also posed hand-in-hand for paparazzi at the event. Sonnalli and Ashesh married in a Gurdwara in Mumbai on Wednesday. Also read: Sonnalli Seygall decks up in red ethnic outfit after wedding, poses with husband and friends in party pics, videos Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani at their wedding reception; Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa were in attendance.

Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa hold hands

The actors arrived at Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani's reception together and held hands as they posed for photos. While Rajkummar was dressed in black, actor-wife Patralekhaa wore a traditional cream saree with red border, pairing her look with heavy earrings.

Nushrratt Bharucha was seen in a black and white lehenga at the reception. Sumona Chakravarti was also seen in a black and white ethnic look; the actor wore a saree. The bride's bestie, actor Raai Laxmi wore a golden lehenga for the celebration. Actors Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal wore all-black and all-white looks, respectively.

Sonnalli Seygall dazzles in silver gown

Sonnalli, who made her film debut with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, chose a heavily-embellished lehenga for her reception. She wore the silver outfit with a matching dupatta, pink kaleeras (worn by married Hindu and Sikh women) and a huge diamond necklace set. Meanwhile, Ashesh Sajnani wore a black bandhgala with white pyjama and black shoes.

In a video that has emerged from the reception, Sonnalli was seen bringing her pet to the venue. Earlier, during her wedding, the actor was also accompanied by her pet dog as she arrived at the Gurdwara. Sonnalli wore a pink saree, while her pet was also decked up in a matching pink outfit.

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani's wedding

Actor Sonnalli Seygall married restaurateur Ashesh L Sajnani in Mumbai on June 7. They were joined by actors Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Mandira Bedi, Sumona Chakravarti, Shama Sikander and Raai Laxmi at the wedding.

Sonnalli picked a pastel pink saree with a matching veil. Her wedding outfit was created by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Ashesh wore a white sherwani for the wedding. Sharing pictures from their wedding ceremony, Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani wrote in their Instagram caption, “Sabr and Shukr (patience and gratitude).”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON