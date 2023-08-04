Sonnalli Seygall reveals how ‘vastu’ helped reduce her husband's alcohol consumption

Actor Sonnalli Seygall recently gave a tour of her house where she opened up about what she has done in order to reduce her husband's alcohol consumption. In a tour of her house for Mashable India, the Pyaar ka Punchnama actor showed the interiors of her house and how she has her comfort space in one corner. In the video, she also shared the corner where her husband, restaurateur Ashesh L Sajnani, keeps his alcohol collection and how she has found out a trick that helps him drink less alcohol. (Also read: Sonnalli Seygall cannot stop smiling in her mehendi pics, dances with husband Ashesh. See pics) Ashesh Sajnani and Sonnalli Seygall got married this year in June.

Sonnalli talks about husband's alcohol consumption

Sonnalli first revealed that she is a teetotaler and then went on to show a part of her husband's alcohol collection. She picked up a bottle and remarked that she really likes the colour of it and is waiting to use it as a water bottle when the alcohol is over.

She then added, "So earlier, his alcohol was kept on a bar, this side somewhere, and I made him change it to this direction. (indicates to her back). Because Vastu ke hisaab se iss corner mein jo bhi samaan, jo bhi apki life ke cheezein hoti he woh reduce hoti hai. So iss side mein maine uske saare alcohol rakhwa di. (According to Vastu if you keep anything related to your life in this corner, it will get reduced. So I kept all his alcohol in this side) You know what, he actually agrees with me that it works."

Sonnalli and Ashesh's wedding

Sonnalli got married to Ashesh L Sajnani in June this year. Sharing pictures from their wedding ceremony, both of them wrote in their Instagram caption, "Sabr and Shukr (patience and gratitude)." Sonnalli tied the knot with Ashesh in a Gurudwara in Mumbai. She picked a pastel pink saree with a matching veil. Her wedding outfit was created by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Ashesh wore a white sherwani for the wedding.

Sonnalli made her film debut with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. Since then, she has starred in films such as Wedding Pullav, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, High Jack, Setters and Jai Mummy Di, among others. She also featured in web series such as Illegal - Justice, Out Of Order and Anamika.

