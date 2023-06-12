Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonnalli Seygall cannot stop smiling in her mehendi pics, dances with husband Ashesh. See pics

Sonnalli Seygall cannot stop smiling in her mehendi pics, dances with husband Ashesh. See pics

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 12, 2023 08:25 PM IST

Sonnalli Seygall has shared photos from her intimate mehendi ceremony with husband Ashesh. They got married on June 7 in a Gurdwara.

Actor Sonnalli Seygall on Monday shared photos from her mehendi ceremony in Mumbai. She tied the knot with her boyfriend, hotelier Ashesh L Sajnani on June 7. The new pictures feature the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor dancing and smiling her heart out with Ashesh and loved ones at her house. Also read: Sonnalli Seygall wedding reception pics, videos: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Nushrratt Bharucha attend

Sonnalli Seygall shares photos from her pre-wedding festivities.
Sonnalli Seygall shares photos from her pre-wedding festivities.

Sonnalli Seygall's mehendi ceremony

For the mehendi ceremony, Sonnalli opted for a simple look in a yellow kurta and wide palazzo pants in red. She finished off her look with a heavy mangtika and sheeshphool. Ashesh opted for a red kurta with white pyjamas.

The first photo features Sonnalli smiling bright and big as her friends and family lifted her on their shoulders. She joined Ashesh and they danced together. A couple of photos also featured her happily sitting on a chair while henna was being applied to her hands. This was also followed by a photo of the couple as they entered the venue together.

Sharing the photos, Sonnalli wrote on Instagram, “Mehendi ni mehendi.” She opted for a small and intimate wedding. Much like the main event, her pre-wedding festivities were also a private affair.

Sonnalli Seygall wedding

Sonnalli and Ashesh got married in a Gurdwara. A day later, they hosted their wedding reception. It was attended by celebrities like Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sumona Chakravarti, Raai Laxmi, Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal among others.

Talking about the wedding, Sonnalli previously told Hindustan Times, “Ashesh and I were very sure about having a very simple wedding with people who mean something to us. It’s a very private moment for us. It is what both our mothers wanted and we feel glad that we could do it for them. We really look forward to exploring this new phase of our life together.”

Sonnalli Seygall filmography

Sonnalli made her film debut in 2011 with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama. She appeared in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Jai Mummy Di and High Jack. She also starred in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in a cameo role. The actor will be next seen in Noorani Chehra.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wedding sonnalli seygall
wedding sonnalli seygall
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out