Sonnalli Seygall cannot stop smiling in her mehendi pics, dances with husband Ashesh. See pics

Actor Sonnalli Seygall on Monday shared photos from her mehendi ceremony in Mumbai. She tied the knot with her boyfriend, hotelier Ashesh L Sajnani on June 7. The new pictures feature the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor dancing and smiling her heart out with Ashesh and loved ones at her house. Also read: Sonnalli Seygall wedding reception pics, videos: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Nushrratt Bharucha attend Sonnalli Seygall shares photos from her pre-wedding festivities.

Sonnalli Seygall's mehendi ceremony

For the mehendi ceremony, Sonnalli opted for a simple look in a yellow kurta and wide palazzo pants in red. She finished off her look with a heavy mangtika and sheeshphool. Ashesh opted for a red kurta with white pyjamas.

The first photo features Sonnalli smiling bright and big as her friends and family lifted her on their shoulders. She joined Ashesh and they danced together. A couple of photos also featured her happily sitting on a chair while henna was being applied to her hands. This was also followed by a photo of the couple as they entered the venue together.

Sharing the photos, Sonnalli wrote on Instagram, “Mehendi ni mehendi.” She opted for a small and intimate wedding. Much like the main event, her pre-wedding festivities were also a private affair.

Sonnalli Seygall wedding

Sonnalli and Ashesh got married in a Gurdwara. A day later, they hosted their wedding reception. It was attended by celebrities like Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sumona Chakravarti, Raai Laxmi, Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal among others.

Talking about the wedding, Sonnalli previously told Hindustan Times, “Ashesh and I were very sure about having a very simple wedding with people who mean something to us. It’s a very private moment for us. It is what both our mothers wanted and we feel glad that we could do it for them. We really look forward to exploring this new phase of our life together.”

Sonnalli Seygall filmography

Sonnalli made her film debut in 2011 with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama. She appeared in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Jai Mummy Di and High Jack. She also starred in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in a cameo role. The actor will be next seen in Noorani Chehra.

