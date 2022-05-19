Sonnalli Seygall reveals how Nawazuddin Siddiqui surprised her on the sets of Noorani Chehre

Actor Sonnalli Seygall, who has made her way into the hearts of the audience with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, will be co-starring with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nupur Sanon in upcoming film Noorani Chehre. Sonnalli recalled a special memory with Nawaz from the sets in a chat with Hindustan Times. Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui bags lead role in American film Laxman Lopez, says 'It is a welcome challenge that I yearn for'

Sonnalli told HT, "Me and food have a deep relationship. Anyone who knows me knows that I have been obsessed with food since I was a child. I eat well and I also work out, a lot of people don’t believe when I call myself a foodie. I am a basic eater, I don’t need fancy food when I’m shooting but proper food that you eat at home."

"So, it happened, we were shooting for Noorani Chehre in a very remote location of greater Noida and a lot of time food used to be a problem. On the first day only, I tried ordering from my phone but there was no network. And, by the time the production team would get the food, it would be an hour or two, so I thought I will just have to carry it from the hotel. Nawaz heard this and didn’t say anything," she continued.

"The next day, during lunchtime, his staff got me a whole thali of home-cooked food. He always has a boy with him who cooks for him with ingredients like his mom ka desi ghee and all fresh ingredients. All of the food were freshly made, like daal, bhaat, and paneer. I was blown away by his sweet gesture.He told me, “I understand proper khana khana chahiye. Bahar ka aap kitna khaoge? (One must eat food properly. For how long will you survive on takeouts)?” I remember eating too much that day. He always touched my soul," she added with a big smile.

When asked to describe her experience working with Nawazuddin, she further said, "It was wonderful being a film close to my heart, not only in terms of the story or script but also as a team. It was such a pleasant experience. I had a great time. As a co-star, I got to learn so much from him. I will say this again and again, he is like an acting school in himself."

Sonnalli, Nawazuddin and Nupur wrapped up filming for Noorani Chehre earlier this month. Directed by Navaniat Singh, it is said to be a 'quirky love story' with a social message about beauty standards.

