Shraddha Arya, Sonnalli Seygall to Sana Sayyad: Actors who made their pregnancy Insta official

Becoming a parent is one of the most beautiful feelings in the world, and a number of Indian actors have recently made their good news Insta official. Here are some of the leading actors who are all set to step into the phase of motherhood soon: Shraddha Arya to Sana Sayyad: 5 actors expecting their first baby

Shraddha Arya

Actor Shraddha Arya recently announced her first pregnancy with husband Rahul Nagal, and while speaking to us, she had shared her excitement for this new phase of life. “I can’t wait to experience all the firsts—the first smile, first laugh, and first steps. I’m also excited to see how being a mother will change me. I know it’s going to be challenging, but I’m ready for the love and growth that comes with it,” she had said.

Sana Sayyad

With a mesmerising maternity photoshoot where she flaunted her baby bump in full bloom, actor Sana Sayyad announced her first pregnancy with husband Imaad Shamsi recently. “I just want a healthy and happy baby. Imaad feels that we will have a girl, my mother feels that we will have a boy... I have completed my 35 weeks. The baby is due mid October. Anytime during October, he or she will arrive and bless us,” she had told us.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

After several months of rumours around her pregnancy, actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee finally confirmed the same on August 15. Sharing pictures with her husband Shanawaz Shaikh from a traditional ritual, she wrote on Instagram: “Celebrating the divine journey to motherhood with the sacred Panchamrit ritual, where tradition and love blend to bless the mother and her unborn child with health, prosperity, and joy during this beautiful chapter of life.”

Sonnalli Seygall

On August 16, actor Sonnalli A Sajnani and her hotelier husband Ashesh L Sajnani shared the good news of expecting their first baby with the world on Instagram. Posting quirky photo of the two of them with baby stuff, the actor wrote, “From beer bottles to baby bottles… Ashesh’s life is about to change! As for me, some things stay the same‍... Was eating for 1… now eating for 2!” She also revealed that the baby is due in December this year.

Yuvika Chaudhary

Actor Yuvika Chaudhary and husband, reality TV star Prince Narula announced the news of their pregnancy on June 25, after having denied the rumours previously. Talking to us about this new phase, Chaudhary had said, “It is a beautiful feeling. That is the one way I can describe how it feels right now. We both are on top of the world. I came to know sometime back but the doctor had said that till the time I don’t say, you can’t announce or tell anyone. It was so difficult to control sharing the news. Now, we are super excited after having made the announcement.”