Viswanathan Anand named FIDE interim president after EU sanctions on Arkady Dvorkovich

Viswanathan Anand has been appointed as the interim president of FIDE after the European Union imposed sanctions on the current chief, Arkady Dvorkovic. In the EU's latest sanctions, Dvorkovich was named and linked to Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine. Dvorkovich was Russia's Deputy Prime Minister between 2012 and 2018. He has been the FIDE chief since winning the 2018 presidential election. Viswanathan Anand has been named as interim FIDE president. (FIDE)

Anand was also serving as FIDE deputy president before Dvorkovich's removal. The chess legend backed Dvorkovich's successful re-election bid in 2022 and was later named as deputy president at the FIDE Congress in Chennai.

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Taking to X, Anand wrote, "Following the decision by President Arkady Dvorkovich to suspend the exercise of his duties, and in accordance with the FIDE Charter, I have assumed the responsibilities of Interim President."

"I want to thank Arkady for his leadership and for putting the interests and stability of FIDE first.

"Together with the FIDE Council, the administration and our member federations, my focus will be on ensuring continuity and serving the global chess family.

"FIDE's work continues. Arkady has built a strong team and vision and I today take it as our collective responsibility to carry the work forward. Gens Una Sumus."