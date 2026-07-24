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    Indian Coast Guard evacuates ailing sailor from tanker off Goa coast

    The Indian Coast Guard evacuated a sick sailor from the MT Kashimasan near Goa, ensuring he received urgent medical care after abdominal pain.

    Updated on: Jul 24, 2026, 13:25:15 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    The Indian Coast Guard evacuated an ailing sailor from the merchant vessel MT Kashimasan off the Goa coast following a medical emergency and brought him ashore for treatment, officials said.

    MT Kashimasan vessel. (Sourced image)
    MT Kashimasan vessel. (Sourced image)

    The 333-metre-long crude oil tanker was sailing from Fujairah Port in the UAE to Kochi when the sailor, identified as Laxman Pandhare (29), an Indian national, complained of severe pain in his lower abdomen and back, prompting the vessel to seek assistance.

    “The patient was safely evacuated and transferred for timely medical care by Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 11 (Goa) and executed by Indian Coast Guard Ship Akshay,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.

    The Indian-flagged tanker sought assistance at around 3 am on July 23. The sailor was successfully evacuated and shifted to a private hospital in Vasco da Gama, Goa, for medical treatment.

    Home/Cities/Others/Indian Coast Guard Evacuates Ailing Sailor From Tanker Off Goa Coast
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