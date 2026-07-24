Mumbai man pretends to buy camera with his first earnings, surprises dad with shoes instead: ‘You’re priceless’
The wholesome video of a son surprising his dad with his first income as a content creator has won people’s hearts.
Mumbai-based content creator Keshav Narayan Bisht left social media users deeply touched after sharing a heartwarming video of how he spent his first online earnings. Tricking his father into believing they were heading out to buy new camera equipment, Keshav instead brought him to a retail store to buy him a brand-new pair of shoes.
“Dad you’re priceless,” Keshav Narayan Bisht wrote on Instagram and shared a video. The clip had a text insert that read, “Surprising my father with my first earnings from content creation.”
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In the video, he reveals that he told his father they were heading out to buy a new camera. Expecting a trip to an electronics shop, his dad was pleasantly confused when they pulled up to a shoe store instead.
He then asks his father to try on a pair of shoes before revealing the real reason for their visit. The wholesome sight of his dad lighting up with a smile and pulling him into a warm, proud embrace deeply resonated with viewers.
Take a look at the heartwarming video:
How did social media react?
The video has prompted a series of responses on social media, with many reacting with heart emoticons.
An individual wrote, “Dad’s hand on shoulder feels so great.” Another posted, “Congratulations man, this is the first video of you I have seen but that made me so happy.”
A third expressed, “OMG, that pride on your father's face. Continue to make your parents proud.” A fourth commented, “My first impression of you and this is super heartwarming!”
Also Read: ‘True success looks like this’: Son and daughter take father on first Vande Bharat ride, internet reacts
Why did he surprise his dad?
Keshav Narayan Bisht told hindustantimes.com that initially, he wanted to buy smart glass and was saving money. He saved around ₹18,000. However, one thought stopped him from spending the money on the gadget and prompted him to take his dad for a shopping surprise.
“I was saving money for that, and I saved around 17k-18k, and I thought I would ask my parents to put in 5000 to let me buy Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, but I thought that I could buy them after sometime but what if my father is no more?” Bisht recalled. He said, suddenly he was fearful, what if he couldn’t gift anything to his father? “So, I thought I should buy him a nice pair of shoes at least.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More