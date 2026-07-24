Mumbai man pretends to buy camera with his first earnings, surprises dad with shoes instead: ‘You’re priceless’

Mumbai-based content creator Keshav Narayan Bisht left social media users deeply touched after sharing a heartwarming video of how he spent his first online earnings. Tricking his father into believing they were heading out to buy new camera equipment, Keshav instead brought him to a retail store to buy him a brand-new pair of shoes. A content creator with his father. (Instagram/@keshavnotreal)

“Dad you’re priceless,” Keshav Narayan Bisht wrote on Instagram and shared a video. The clip had a text insert that read, “Surprising my father with my first earnings from content creation.”

Also Read: Father sacrificed his SUV dream for child’s education; IIM grad son surprises him with a new car In the video, he reveals that he told his father they were heading out to buy a new camera. Expecting a trip to an electronics shop, his dad was pleasantly confused when they pulled up to a shoe store instead.

He then asks his father to try on a pair of shoes before revealing the real reason for their visit. The wholesome sight of his dad lighting up with a smile and pulling him into a warm, proud embrace deeply resonated with viewers.