‘True success looks like this’: Son and daughter take father on first Vande Bharat ride, internet reacts

A video capturing a father’s first Vande Bharat train journey has left the internet emotional. The clip shows a son and daughter giving their father a memorable travel experience, highlighting the love and care children have for their parents. Father experiences Vande Bharat ride for the first time. (Instagram/@bhukkhad_musafir)

The post was shared by Instagram page Bhukkhad Musafir with the caption, “Papa experiencing Vande Bharat Ride.” In the video, a woman can be seen walking on the railway platform and helping her father board the Vande Bharat train.

(Also Read: ‘My heart was full’: Students spotted cheering for CJP protesters from school windows in Mumbai)

After entering the train, the elderly man comfortably sits on the chair and is seen smiling while enjoying the journey. The family then clicks a selfie together, with the father, son and daughter sharing a happy moment.

The text written on the video highlights the father’s years of sacrifice and the son’s wish to provide him with the comfort he always deserved. It reads, “ ₹5 rickshaw ke paise bachane ke liye paidal jaaya karte the papa apne office. Aaj mauka mila hai toh wahi ₹5 extra kharch karke koshish karta hoon ki papa ko woh comfort de paaoon jo unhone kabhi jaana hi nahi, zimmedariyon ke bojh mein.”

Take a look: