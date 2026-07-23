‘My heart was full’: Students spotted cheering for CJP protesters from school windows in Mumbai

A video from the ongoing CJP protest in Mumbai has struck an emotional chord with many on social media. The clip captures a group of school students cheering from their classroom windows as protesters pass by on a road in Dadar. School students cheer for protesters during the Dadar protest in Mumbai. (Instagram/@prawnchilli)

Shared on Instagram, the brief moment has prompted a wave of reactions, with many calling it a powerful reminder of hope and solidarity.

The video was shared by Instagram page Pranjali Dubey. In the clip, students can be seen cheering from their school windows while looking down at protesters taking part in the demonstration.

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The text on the video reads, “Crossed a school at the Dadar protest today and what a moment.”

Although the video lasts only a few seconds, it has resonated with many viewers, who described the exchange between the students and protesters as heartwarming.

Check out the full video below: