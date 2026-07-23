Woman living alone in Mumbai spends ₹1,31,277 in one month: ‘This doesn’t even include any investments’
An IIM grad's video breakdown of spending ₹1.31 lakh in a single month while living alone in Mumbai sparked debate on high metro costs.
An IIM graduate’s detailed breakdown of her monthly living expenses has ignited a fresh debate over the steep cost of residing in Mumbai. After relocating to a new unfurnished apartment in the city, the resident logged an eye-watering total expenditure of over ₹1.31 lakh in a single month. The total included initial setup costs and recurring expenses. Astonished by the steep bill, which excluded any investments or savings, she took to social media to question why people continue to flock to the notoriously expensive metropolis.
“ ₹1,31,277 in a single month. How much are your monthly expenses??” IIM grad Nandini Sethi wrote on Instagram. She added, “PS: This doesn’t even include any investments, why do people like this city so much?”
Also Read: Gurgaon couple's monthly expenses touch ₹1.59 lakh — not including investments
In a video, Sethi gave a detailed breakdown of how much she spent in the month of June while living by herself in Mumbai.
Sethi revealed that she just moved into a new flat with a rent of ₹31,000. Since it was unfurnished, she had to buy several pieces of furniture that cost her around ₹25,000.
As the video progressed, she explained the amount of money she spent on different things, including deep cleaning, AC installation, groceries, and transportation. She also shared how much she paid for the services of a cook and a house help.
“Is it too much?” she asks in the video as she reveals that she spent ₹1,31,277 in a single month. She added, “I am still wrapping my head around how expensive the city is.”
(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Nandini Sethi. This report will be updated when she responds.)
What did social media say?
The post prompted varied responses, with many sharing their own monthly expenses.
“Math isn't mathing cuz 1L is new 30k and 5L is new 1L,” wrote an Instagram user. Another person commented, “Welcome to Mumbai. Mumbai will teach real MBA survival skills.”
Also Read: ‘Everyone thinks IIM = rich lifestyle’: Student breaks down his ‘actual monthly spend’
A third expressed, “Go to your home town and leave peacefully rather than living in Mumbai even if you can join a good company in your home town.” A fourth added, “She is the only influencer who always sticks to the facts. No exaggeration.”
According to Nandini Sethi’s Instagram bio, she is a “Triple Gold Medalist” from IIM Indore. Currently, she works as a corporate employee.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More